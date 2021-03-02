Difference between revisions of "Tanto Wavie"
Tanto Wavie is a Zimbabwean hip hop musician who is known for his hit track John Chibadura which is a homage to a Sungura legend and one of Zimbabwe's greatest artists. Tanto Wavie specialises in TrapSu (Trap Sungura) which is a combination of trap music and sungura.
Background
He was born in Chitungwiza.[1]
Real Name
Career
Tanto Wavie started music in 2010 whilst he was still in school. In an interview, he said he started as a Zimdancehall musician.[1]
Discography
EPs
Albums
- Wavie 2 (2020)[3]
Videos
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 EarGround, TANTO WAVIE _ ZIM HIP HOP _ Live interview, YouTube, Published: March 18, 2020, Retrieved: march 2, 2021
- ↑ Tanto Wavie – Someone Had To Smoke iT [EP 2018], Tee Gee, Published: October 10, 2020, Retrieved: March 2, 2021
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 Tafadzwa Madzika, Album in Focus: Rudo Ibofu EP by Tanto Wavie. The Godfather Of TrapSu Is Back At It Again, Greedy South, Published: October 15, 2020, Retrieved: March 2, 2021