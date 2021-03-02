|description= Tanto Wavie is a Zimbabwean hip hop musician who is known for his hit track John Chibadura which is a homage to a Sungura legend and one of Zimbabwe's greatest artists. Tanto Wavie specialises in TrapSu (Trap Sungura) which is a combination of trap music and sungura.

Tanto Wavie started music in 2010 whilst he was still in school. In an interview, he said he started as a [[Zimdancehall]] musician.<ref name="E"/>

[[File:Tanto-Wavie.jpg|thumb|Tanto Wavie]] '''Tanto Wavie''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] hip hop musician who is known for his hit track ''[[John Chibadura]]'' which is a homage to a [[Sungura]] legend and one of Zimbabwe's greatest artists. Tanto Wavie specialises in TrapSu (Trap Sungura) which is a combination of trap music and sungura.

Background

He was born in Chitungwiza.[1]

Real Name

Career

Discography

EPs

Someone Had To Smoke iT (2018) [2]

(2018) Rudo ibofu (2020)[3]

Albums

Wavie 2 (2020)[3]

Videos

Tanto Wavie - John Chibadura (Official Video)

Tanto Wavie - John Vhura Gedhi (Official Music Video)

Tanto Wavie - Kete (Official Music Video)

Tanto Wavie - So (Visualizer)

Tanto Wavie Rudo Ibofu (Official Video)