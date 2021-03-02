Pindula

Tanto Wavie

Tanto Wavie is a Zimbabwean hip hop musician who is known for his hit track John Chibadura which is a homage to a Sungura legend and one of Zimbabwe's greatest artists. Tanto Wavie specialises in TrapSu (Trap Sungura) which is a combination of trap music and sungura.

Background

He was born in Chitungwiza where he also grew up.[1]

Real Name

Career

Tanto Wavie started music in 2010 whilst he was still in school. In an interview, he said he started as a Zimdancehall musician.[1]

Discography

EPs

  • Someone Had To Smoke iT (2018)[2]
  • Rudo ibofu (2020)[3]

Albums

  • Wavie 2 (2020)[3]

Videos

Tanto Wavie - John Chibadura (Official Video)
Tanto Wavie - John Vhura Gedhi (Official Music Video)
Tanto Wavie - Kete (Official Music Video)
Tanto Wavie - So (Visualizer)
Tanto Wavie Rudo Ibofu (Official Video)

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 EarGround, TANTO WAVIE _ ZIM HIP HOP _ Live interview, YouTube, Published: March 18, 2020, Retrieved: march 2, 2021
  2. Tanto Wavie – Someone Had To Smoke iT [EP 2018], Tee Gee, Published: October 10, 2020, Retrieved: March 2, 2021
  3. 3.0 3.1 Tafadzwa Madzika, Album in Focus: Rudo Ibofu EP by Tanto Wavie. The Godfather Of TrapSu Is Back At It Again, Greedy South, Published: October 15, 2020, Retrieved: March 2, 2021
