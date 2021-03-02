He was born in [[Chitungwiza]] where he also grew up.<ref name="E">EarGround, [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-2uD8yyNTg4 TANTO WAVIE _ ZIM HIP HOP _ Live interview], ''YouTube'', Published: March 18, 2020, Retrieved: march 2, 2021</ref>

He was born in [[Chitungwiza]] where he also grew up.<ref name="E">EarGround, [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-2uD8yyNTg4 TANTO WAVIE _ ZIM HIP HOP _ Live interview], ''YouTube'', Published: March 18, 2020, Retrieved: march 2, 2021</ref>

Tanto Wavie

Tanto Wavie is a Zimbabwean hip hop musician who is known for his hit track John Chibadura which is a homage to a Sungura legend and one of Zimbabwe's greatest artists. Tanto Wavie specialises in TrapSu (Trap Sungura) which is a combination of trap music and sungura.

Background

He was born in Chitungwiza where he also grew up.[1]

Career

Tanto Wavie started music in 2010 whilst he was still in school. In an interview, he said he started as a Zimdancehall musician.[1]

Discography

EPs

Someone Had To Smoke iT (2018) [2]

(2018) Rudo ibofu (2020)[3]

Albums

Wavie 2 (2020)[3]

Videos

Tanto Wavie - John Chibadura (Official Video)

Tanto Wavie - John Vhura Gedhi (Official Music Video)

Tanto Wavie - Kete (Official Music Video)

Tanto Wavie - So (Visualizer)

Tanto Wavie Rudo Ibofu (Official Video)