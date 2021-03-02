Difference between revisions of "Tanto Wavie"
Tanto Wavie is a Zimbabwean hip hop musician who is known for his hit track John Chibadura which is a homage to a Sungura legend and one of Zimbabwe's greatest artists. Tanto Wavie specialises in TrapSu (Trap Sungura) which is a combination of trap music and sungura.
Background
He was born in Chitungwiza where he also grew up.[1]
Career
Tanto Wavie started music in 2010 whilst he was still in school. In an interview, he said he started as a Zimdancehall musician.[1]
Discography
EPs
Albums
- Wavie 2 (2020)[3]
Videos
