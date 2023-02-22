Difference between revisions of "Tanya Alex"

Tanya Alex is a Zimbabwean stand up comedian, actress, and entertainer. Alex has performed under following comedy houses: Chaseka Comedy Club, Simuka Comedy, Sekesai Comedy Club, Kwanthutu Comedy Festival, Night Of Laughter (Zambia), Council of Clowns, Xtra Time Entertainment (South Africa).

As an actress on screen Alex has starred in Gazaland Police Station as Colletta Chipo Tshuma under Paden Network and Magamba TV and made an appearance in Captain Mfombi.

In 2023, she was nominated for the Outstanding Comedian Award under the Spoken Word category of the National Arts Merit Awards. [1]