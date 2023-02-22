Difference between revisions of "Tanya Alex"
|
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | honorific_prefix = | name = Tanyaradzwa Alexandrah Sena | honorific_suffix = | image = File:TanyaAlex.jpeg | image_s...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 09:16, 22 February 2023
|Tanyaradzwa Alexandrah Sena
|Born
|February 7, 1993
Harare
|Education
|BEng in Civil Engineering
|Alma mater
|Wuhan University of Technology (武汉理工大学)
|Occupation
|Known for
|Stand-up comedy
|Awards
|Outstanding Comedian Nominee National Arts Merit Awards 2023
Tanya Alex is a Zimbabwean stand up comedian, actress, and entertainer. Alex has performed under following comedy houses: Chaseka Comedy Club, Simuka Comedy, Sekesai Comedy Club, Kwanthutu Comedy Festival, Night Of Laughter (Zambia), Council of Clowns, Xtra Time Entertainment (South Africa).
As an actress on screen Alex has starred in Gazaland Police Station as Colletta Chipo Tshuma under Paden Network and Magamba TV and made an appearance in Captain Mfombi.
In 2023, she was nominated for the Outstanding Comedian Award under the Spoken Word category of the National Arts Merit Awards. [1]
- ↑ NAMA Nominees 2023, List of NAMA Nominees 2023, Greedy South, Published:08 February 2023, Retrieved: 22 February 2023