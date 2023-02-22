Difference between revisions of "Tanya Alex"

As an actress on screen Alex has starred in Gazaland Police Station <ref name="tz01"> Gazaland, [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=REewPSjW3d8 Introducing Gazaland Police Station | Gazaland Police Station S01 Ep01 2021], ''Magamba TV Youtube Channel, Published:02 April 2021, Retrieved: 22 February 2023''</ref> as Colletta Chipo Tshuma under Paden Network and [[Magamba TV]] and made an appearance in Captain Mfombi.

'''Tanyaradzwa Alexandrah Sena''' known professionally as '''Tanya Alex''' , is a Zimbabwean stand up comedian, actress, and entertainer. Alex has performed under following comedy houses: Chaseka Comedy Club, Simuka Comedy, Sekesai Comedy Club, Kwanthutu Comedy Festival, Night Of Laughter (Zambia), Council of Clowns, Xtra Time Entertainment (South Africa).

Awards and achivements

In 2023, she was nominated for the Outstanding Comedian Award under the Spoken Word category of the National Arts Merit Awards [2] along side King Kandoro and Andrew Manyika.