Tanya Chikuni

Tanya Chikuni is an award-winning Zimbabwean model and video vixen. She is a former Miss Zimbabwe finalist and Miss Curvy Harare 2011 winner.

Background

Children

Tanya Chikuni has a son and a daughter.[1]

Education

In an interview, Chikuni said she studied law at the University of Zimbabwe for two years before dropping out. She then studied Aesthetics and Physiatrics. Chikuni also does advanced beauty treatments which she studied with CIDESCO. Her best-loved treatments include electrical treatments in which she gets to work with machines.[1]

Career

As A Video Vixen

As a video vixen, Chikuni appeared in Jah Prayzah's Sadza Nemuriwo music video. In the video, Chikuni played Jah Prayzah's fiancée.[2]

Modelling

Tanya Chikuni was crowned Miss Curvy Harare 2011 at an event which was held at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

She beat 18 other contestants drawn from around Harare and walked away with US$500. In 2011, Chikuni was a Miss Zimbabwe finalist.[3] She was a finalist in the G-Tel Face of Zimbabwe 2012.[4]