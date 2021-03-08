Difference between revisions of "Tanya Chikuni"
As a video vixen, Chikuni appeared in Jah Prayzah's Sadza Nemuriwo music video. In the video, Chikuni played Jah Prayzah's fiancée.
As a video vixen, Chikuni appeared in [[Jah Prayzah]]'s ''Sadza Nemuriwo'' music video. In the video, Chikuni played Jah Prayzah's fiancée.<ref name="C">[https://www.chronicle.co.zw/jah-prayzah-miss-curvy-stir-up-controversy/ Jah Prayzah, Miss Curvy stir up controversy], ''The Chronicle'', Published: July 26, 2019, Retrieved: March 8, 2021</ref>
===Modelling===
Tanya Chikuni is an award-winning Zimbabwean model and video vixen. She is a former Miss Zimbabwe finalist and Miss Curvy Harare 2011 winner.
Background
Children
Tanya Chikuni has a son and a daughter.[1]
Education
In an interview, Chikuni said she studied law at the University of Zimbabwe for two years before dropping out. She then studied Aesthetics and Physiatrics. Chikuni also does advanced beauty treatments which she studied with CIDESCO. Her best-loved treatments include electrical treatments in which she gets to work with machines.[1]
Career
As A Video Vixen
As a video vixen, Chikuni appeared in Jah Prayzah's Sadza Nemuriwo music video. In the video, Chikuni played Jah Prayzah's fiancée.[2] In March 2021 she appeared in Emmerson Mnangagwa's son St Emmo's video.[3]
Modelling
Tanya Chikuni was crowned Miss Curvy Harare 2011 at an event which was held at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).
She beat 18 other contestants drawn from around Harare and walked away with US$500. In 2011, Chikuni was a Miss Zimbabwe finalist.[4] She was a finalist in the G-Tel Face of Zimbabwe 2012.[5]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Lucia Mukazi, Being A Model And A Beauty Therapist, Famous Mag, Published: September 19, 2020, Retrieved: March 8, 2021
- ↑ Jah Prayzah, Miss Curvy stir up controversy, The Chronicle, Published: July 26, 2019, Retrieved: March 8, 2021
- ↑ NEW VIDEO : ED'S SON, Mafaro, Published: March 8, 2021, Retrieved: March 8, 2021
- ↑ Chikuni crowned Miss Curvy Harare, NewsDay, Published: August 21, 2011, Retrieved: March 8, 2021
- ↑ Popo Case P0017 – Tanya Chikuni, Zimbojam, Published: December 10, 2012, Retrieved: March 8, 2021