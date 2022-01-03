In July 2020, Rushesha revealed that she struggled with Covid-19 but recovered. She said it was such a scary time for her and although she did not reveal how she might have contracted the virus, she said she got unconditional support from her family through her struggle. She contracted covid-19 after her mother Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri had famously claimed that coronavirus was God’s punishment to the Western countries for imposing sanctions on Zimbabwe.

Tanya Rushesha is an entrepreneur and businesswoman having various interests in mining, aviation, education, housing and microfinance. She is the daughter of Zimbabwe politician Oppah Muchinguri and Tapiwa Rushesha.

Background

Born Tanya Rozina Rushesha on 3 January 1989 to Oppah Muchinguri and Tapiwa Rushesha, online reports would later state that she was the lovechild of Oppah and Robert Mugabe.[1]

Education

Tanya attended Arundel School where she completed her O' Level's whilst being 15 years of age.[2] She would then go on to complete a foundation program at Sunway University in Malaysia after which she proceeded to Monash University, South Africa where she studied for a degree in Business Marketing and Management. She did her Private Pilot's License (PPL) with Air Bonfare Aviation School (AAS), an organisation that she is linked to.[2]

Business Interests

Air Bonfare

Tanya is the Chief Executive Officer at Air Bonfare Aviation School, an institution that provides training for both private and commercial pilots. The business partners in a commercial airline and a charter company.[2][3]

Women Starting Over

She is a Director with this company. This is a microfinance company that is based in Greendale, Harare and lends money to women all over Zimbabwe.[4]

Tronhem (Pvt) Ltd

Being a director in the company, where her mother is the Chairperson[5] This company concentrates on mining in Penhalonga and farming in Nyazura.[4]

Tabula Rasa Investments (Pvt) Ltd

According to her Facebook profile Tanya is the Managing Director of Tabula Rasa (Pvt) Ltd. While there is little mention online of what this organisation does, an event she posted has it as a Career Guidance organisation.[6][7]

Tanya Rushesha's company was allocated 30 hectares of land in 2013 and created 624 housing stands. By July 2019, Tabularasa had not serviced the area. According to a report by NewsDay, beneficiaries had not moved onto their stands which did not have water and sewer reticulation systems.[8]

Paternity

Online speculation has been made as to her paternity, with unverified sections of the media stating that she was a love child between Oppah Muchinguri and President Robert Mugabe. Fueling the rumours were allegations made that say Tapiwa Rushesha stated at the time of his divorce from Oppah, his reasons for wanting a divorce were because of his wife having an extramarital affair with the president. A former bodyguard of the president, Mushori claimed that Tanya Rushesha only managed to be so successful at a young age because of her relations to the head of state.[1]

In July 2020, Rushesha revealed that she struggled with Covid-19 but recovered. She said it was such a scary time for her and although she did not reveal how she might have contracted the virus, she said she got unconditional support from her family through her struggle. She contracted covid-19 after her mother Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri had famously claimed that coronavirus was God’s punishment to the Western countries for imposing sanctions on Zimbabwe.

Trivia

She is a member of Zimbabwe Entrepreneurs Youth Action, serving as the Director of Tourism and Wildlife













