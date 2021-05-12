Difference between revisions of "Tanyaradzwa Fear"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Tanyaradzwa Fear''' also known as ''Tanya Fear''' is a Zimbabwean born actress based in the United States. ==Background== She was named '''Tanyaradzwa''' which means...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 18:09, 12 May 2021
'Tanyaradzwa Fear also known as Tanya Fear is a Zimbabwean born actress based in the United States.
Background
She was named Tanyaradzwa which means ‘we have been comforted,’ and was named so after her grandfather died. Tanyaradzwa's mother is a black Zimbabwean and her father is white English.[1]
- ↑ Zimbabwean actress Tanyaradzwa Fear shares Hollywood journey on trip home, ZimLive, Published: March 13, 2021, Retrieved: May 12, 2021