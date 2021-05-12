Difference between revisions of "Tanyaradzwa Fear"
Latest revision as of 18:12, 12 May 2021
Tanyaradzwa Fear also known as Tanya Fear is a Zimbabwean born actress based in the United States.
Background
She was named Tanyaradzwa which means ‘we have been comforted,’ and was named so after her grandfather died. Tanyaradzwa's mother is a black Zimbabwean and her father is white English.[1]
References
