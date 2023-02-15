Difference between revisions of "Tanyaradzwa Fear"

Her first Hollywood movie was ''Kick Ass 2'' when she starred alongside Jim Carrey. ''A Moving Image'' was her first lead role in a feature film. She also starred in ''Doctor Who''. She performed in the play ''The Epic Adventure of Nhamo the Manyika Warrior and his Sexy Wife Chipo'' at the Tricycle Theatre (now called the Kiln Theatre) in London. It was the first time Fear played a Zimbabwean character. She was in a Netflix series called ''Spotlit''

Her first Hollywood movie was ''Kick Ass 2'' when she starred alongside Jim Carrey. ''A Moving Image'' was her first lead role in a feature film. She also starred in ''Doctor Who''. She performed in the play ''The Epic Adventure of Nhamo the Manyika Warrior and his Sexy Wife Chipo'' at the Tricycle Theatre (now called the Kiln Theatre) in London. It was the first time Fear played a Zimbabwean character. She was in a Netflix series called ''Spotlit''

Tanyaradzwa Fear did her primary education at Whitestone Primary School in [[Bulawayo]] as well as St Mary’s Catholic School in West London. She was awarded “academic buttons”, the highest accolade for straight A grades while in high school at Christ’s Hospital boarding school in West Sussex. Fear excelled in languages, particularly French, Latin and German, which she studied at Advanced Level. She holds a Bachelor’s Honours Degree in Comparative Literature from King’s College London.<ref name="TS">Grant Moyo, [https://www.thestandard.co.zw/2021/05/09/tanya-cherishes-acting-in-uk-us/ Tanya cherishes acting in UK, US], ''The Standard'', Published: May 9, 2021, Retrieved: May 13, 2021</ref>

'''Tertiary:''' Bachelor’s Honours Degree in Comparative Literature from King’s College London. <ref name="TS">Grant Moyo, [https://www.thestandard.co.zw/2021/05/09/tanya-cherishes-acting-in-uk-us/ Tanya cherishes acting in UK, US], ''The Standard'', Published: May 9, 2021, Retrieved: May 13, 2021</ref>

'''Secondary:''' She was awarded “academic buttons”, the highest accolade for straight A grades while in high school at Christ’s Hospital boarding school in West Sussex. Fear excelled in languages, particularly French, Latin and German, which she studied at Advanced Level. <br/>

She was named ''' Tanyaradzwa ''' which means ‘we have been comforted,’ and was named so after her grandfather died. Tanyaradzwa's mother is a black Zimbabwean and her father is white English.<ref name="ZL"> [ https://www.zimlive.com/2021/04/13/zimbabwean-actress-tanyaradzwa-fear-shares-hollywood-journey-on-trip-home/ Zimbabwean actress Tanyaradzwa Fear shares Hollywood journey on trip home], ''ZimLive'', Published: March 13, 2021, Retrieved: May 12, 2021</ref>

She was named '''Tanyaradzwa''' which means ‘we have been comforted,’ and was named so after her grandfather died. Tanyaradzwa's mother is a black Zimbabwean and her father is white English. <ref name="ZL">[https://www.zimlive.com/2021/04/13/zimbabwean-actress-tanyaradzwa-fear-shares-hollywood-journey-on-trip-home/ Zimbabwean actress Tanyaradzwa Fear shares Hollywood journey on trip home], ''ZimLive'', Published: March 13, 2021, Retrieved: May 12, 2021</ref>

'''Tanyaradzwa Fear''' also known as '''Tanya Fear''' is a British-[[Zimbabwean]] actress. She is best known for playing the character Harlow in the Hollywood film, ''Kick Ass 2''.

'''Tanyaradzwa Fear''' also known as '''Tanya Fear''' is a British-[[Zimbabwean]] actress. She is best known for playing the character Harlow in the Hollywood film, ''Kick Ass 2''.

Tanyaradzwa Fear also known as Tanya Fear is a British-Zimbabwean actress. She is best known for playing the character Harlow in the Hollywood film, Kick Ass 2.

Personal Details

She was named Tanyaradzwa which means ‘we have been comforted,’ and was named so after her grandfather died. Tanyaradzwa's mother is a black Zimbabwean and her father is white English. [1]

School / Education

Primary: Whitestone Primary School in Bulawayo and St Mary’s Catholic School in West London.

Secondary: She was awarded “academic buttons”, the highest accolade for straight A grades while in high school at Christ’s Hospital boarding school in West Sussex. Fear excelled in languages, particularly French, Latin and German, which she studied at Advanced Level.

Tertiary: Bachelor’s Honours Degree in Comparative Literature from King’s College London. [2]

Service/Career

Her first Hollywood movie was Kick Ass 2 when she starred alongside Jim Carrey. A Moving Image was her first lead role in a feature film. She also starred in Doctor Who. She performed in the play The Epic Adventure of Nhamo the Manyika Warrior and his Sexy Wife Chipo at the Tricycle Theatre (now called the Kiln Theatre) in London. It was the first time Fear played a Zimbabwean character. She was in a Netflix series called Spotlit

Tanyaradzwa also created the viral comedy Shoot Your Shot. She created the comedy during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.[2]

Awards & Honours

In 2019 she was named one of 25 rising stars by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts in Los Angeles (BAFTA LA).[2]