*Named Junior Sportswoman of the Year in 2018 in South Africa by the Africa Union Sports Council Region Five Annual Sports Awards

*Named Junior Sportswoman of the Year in 2018 in South Africa by the Africa Union Sports Council Region Five Annual Sports Awards

Tanyaradzwa Adel Muzinda is a young talented Zimbabwean motocross rider who has won the award for junior sportswoman of the year at the 2015 edition of the Annual Sports Awards. She is the first woman in Zimbabwean motorcross history to have won a championship race.

Background

Tanyaradzwa Adel Muzinda was born on 31 August 2004 in Belvedere, Harare. Tanya is the daughter to Tawanda Muzinda.

Education

Tanyaradzwa did her primary school at Eaglesvale Primary School in Harare.[1]

Career

Tanyaradzwa started racing at the age of five and is the first female to have won a motocross championship in Zimbabwe since it was started in 1957. She finished second in the 2012 championship season.[2] In 2013, Tanya claimed pole position at a BogWheelers Club event held in Donnybrook in Harare. Muzinda came ahead of male counterparts Kuda Mhene and Daiyaan Manuel in the 65cc B Class race.[3]

European Tour

Tanya is set to tour Europe from July 5 to August 27 where she will participate in FIM (Motor International Federation) sanctioned races. A fund-raising function to be held on July 3 at Gava Restaurant in Harare. The reigning Junior Sportsperson of the Year was invited to train in Belgium at the world's largest and best motocross track. She has also been invited by motocrosser Tony Cairoli to the MotoGP taking place in Italy where she will be the guest of honor.[4]

Awards

Annual National Sports Awards 2015 Junior Sportswoman of the Year [5]

Annual National Sports Awards 2015 Junior Sportsperson of the Year [5]

Zimbabwe International Women’s Awards 2015 Sportswoman of the Year in Birmingham, England

Most Outstanding Youngest Female rider 65cc Class-2013 FIM Africa Motorcross of African Nations at Muldersdrift, South Africa. [1]

Bog Wheelers Club Best Rider of the Season

3rd place at the 2017 HL Racing British Master Kids Championships at the Motoland track in England

Honorary ambassador of the European Union to Zimbabwe for Youth, Gender, Sports and Development

Named Junior Sportswoman of the Year in 2018 in South Africa by the Africa Union Sports Council Region Five Annual Sports Awards

Shortlisted for the Nickelodeon Kid of The Year 2020 with Time Magazine.

Giving Back to the Community

Despite the financial difficulties she faces, it hasn't stopped Muzinda from giving back to people in her community. In August 2019, she paid tuition fees for 45 students to attend school in Harare, Zimbabwe's capital, and hopes to pay for at least 500 more students by the end of 2020. She has launched her Scholarship programme for vulnerable kids during her birthday celebrations in 2019 at Chinamano Primary School. She also helps fundraise for an orphanage and organises Christmas parties for the children.[6]





Trivia

Her hobbies outside of riding are tennis and swimming

Tanya is Zimbabwe's European Union Ambassador for Food Security in Rural Areas

She is managed by renowned American motorcross coach, Stefy Bau

Muzinda was appointed European-Union Zimbabwe Honorary Ambassador for Youth, Gender, Sports and Development.





Video Gallery

Tanya's Al Jazeera











