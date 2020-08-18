Difference between revisions of "Taona Nyamakura"

Taona has been selected to be the lead lawyer for Hopewell Chin'ono after the court barred Beatrice Mtetwa from representing him on 18 August 2020.<ref name="twitter">ZLHR, [https://twitter.com/ZLHRLawyers/status/1295664475379568640], ''Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, Published: 18 August, 2020, Accessed: 18 August, 2020''</ref>

Taona Nyamakura

Advocate Taona Wayne Nyamakura is a Zimbabwean lawyer with Mtetwa and Nyambirai Legal Practitioners. He currently works at The Chambers – Advocates of Zimbabwe as an Advocate of the High Court and Supreme Court of Zimbabwe.[1]

Background

Advocate Taona is a Commercial Litigation and Corporate Transactions Expert. He attended Allan Wilson High School for his secondary education. He holds a Bachelor's Degree, Bachelor of Laws from the University of Zimbabwe and is studying for a Master of Business Administration, Business Administration and Leadership with The African Leadership University.

Career

In 2016, Taona wrote to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) representing a private citizen Majoni Mdudzi cahllenging the constitutionality of Acting Prosector General Ray Goba’s appointment after he was handpicked. Nyamakura warned that they were proceeding to challenge Goba’s appointment if the commission does not respond to concerns raised in their letter by November 30, 2016.

“We have therefore been instructed by our client to give notice of his intention to challenge the constitutionality of the appointment of the Acting Prosecutor-General and we advise that if we have not heard from yourselves on this by 30th November, 2016, we shall proceed as instructed without further notice to you,” Nyamakura wrote.[2]

He also represented Marry Chiwenga, the wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga when she was accused of allegdly trying to kill her husband.[3]

Taona has been selected to be the lead lawyer for Hopewell Chin'ono after the court barred Beatrice Mtetwa from representing him on 18 August 2020.[4]

