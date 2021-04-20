Difference between revisions of "Tapera Tapererwa"
In July 2018, Tapera Tapererwa was elected to Ward 20 Mazowe RDC, for Zanu PF with 3070 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 20 Mazowe RDC with 3070 votes, beating Alexander Tanaka Tedza of MDC Alliance with 2594 votes, Jim Muchona of NCA with 159 votes, and Isaac Kunorozwa of GPM:ZPP with 154 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020