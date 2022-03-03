In July 2018, Tapererwa Anold Mutahwarira was elected to Ward 8 Guruve RDC, for Zanu PF with 1203 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 8 Guruve RDC with 1203 votes, beating Majory Chivako of MDC Alliance with 260 votes, Freedom Gengezha, independent, with 115 votes, and Funda Teguru of PRC with 76 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

