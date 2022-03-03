Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Tapererwa Anold Mutahwarira"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Tapererwa Anold Mutahwarira''' was elected to Ward 8 Guruve RDC, for Zanu PF with 1203 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found o...")
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 14:19, 3 March 2022

In July 2018, Tapererwa Anold Mutahwarira was elected to Ward 8 Guruve RDC, for Zanu PF with 1203 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 8 Guruve RDC with 1203 votes, beating Majory Chivako of MDC Alliance with 260 votes, Freedom Gengezha, independent, with 115 votes, and Funda Teguru of PRC with 76 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]

  1. [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
  2. 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 20 January 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Tapererwa_Anold_Mutahwarira&oldid=115579"