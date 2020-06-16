Difference between revisions of "Tapfuma Machakaire"

Tapfuma Machakaire is a media consultant. He graduated from Zimbabwe Institute of Mass Commendations in Harare, class of 1982. He was also a fellow of the Internal Professional Programme Cable News Network (CNN) in 1992. He has worked as a reporter for the Sunday News in Bulawayo and a producer for the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC). Machakaire is also a stringer for various private publications in Zimbabwe. In 1988 to 1998 he was the Secretary General for the Zimbabwe Union of Journalist. He also served in the MISA-Zimbabwe Board from 2008 to 2010. He is currently the Chairman in the panel of judges of the National Journalistic and Media Awards (NJAMA), a position he has occupied since 2005.