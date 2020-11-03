Difference between revisions of "Tapfumanei S Kagoro"

In July 2018, Tapfumanei S Kagoro was elected to Ward 9 Chegutu RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1070 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 9 Chegutu RDC with 1070 votes, beating Caleb Moyo Mbofana of MDC-Alliance with 742 votes and Champion Muza, independent with 252 votes. [1]

