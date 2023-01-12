Nhopi is another unique flavor on the menu, made from roasted pumpkin and dark chocolate. This flavour is inspired by the pumpkin peanut butter puree of some Zimbabwean cuisines, a delicious snack or sometimes a whole meal and enjoyed sweet or savoury any time of the day. Tapiwa experiments with ingredients such as wild roots, avocados, and okra, creating the most unique flavors and textures in Tapi Tapi’s ice creams and sorbets. This goes beyond just the ice cream “flavourites”, as Tapi Tapi’s sugar cones are made with millet, cassava, sorghum, maize, and plantain flour.

flavors like ‘Rondo’, made from vanilla and edible clay. Edible clay is often eaten by pregnant women or anemic people, who carry a craving for edible clay often attributed to an iron or calcium deficiency.

No information was found on his Junior or High School , or any tertiary education.

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

Tapi Tapi, – an ideophone that directly translates from the Chikorekore dialect of the Shona language in Zimbabwe, meaning ‘sweet sweet’ .

'''Tapiwa Guzha''' was born in Zimbabwe, and went to study in Cape Town . While there, he started making Tapi Tapi ice cream, and opened a dessert shop in the Observatory area. The ice cream flavours include the more traditional food culture and flora of Africa.

'''Tapiwa Guzha''' was born in Zimbabwe, and sent to study in Cape Town.

Tapiwa Guzha was born in Zimbabwe, and went to study in Cape Town. While there, he started making Tapi Tapi ice cream, and opened a dessert shop in the Observatory area. The ice cream flavours include the more traditional food culture and flora of Africa.

Tapiwa Guzha

Tapi Tapi, – an ideophone that directly translates from the Chikorekore dialect of the Shona language in Zimbabwe, meaning ‘sweet sweet’.

Personal Details

Zimbabwean born and raised moved to Cape Town to study

School / Education

his postgraduate years at the University of Cape Town his postdoctoral years at Stellenbosch University plant biotechnology,

Service / Career

Events

flavors like ‘Rondo’, made from vanilla and edible clay. Edible clay is often eaten by pregnant women or anemic people, who carry a craving for edible clay often attributed to an iron or calcium deficiency.

Nhopi is another unique flavor on the menu, made from roasted pumpkin and dark chocolate. This flavour is inspired by the pumpkin peanut butter puree of some Zimbabwean cuisines, a delicious snack or sometimes a whole meal and enjoyed sweet or savoury any time of the day. Tapiwa experiments with ingredients such as wild roots, avocados, and okra, creating the most unique flavors and textures in Tapi Tapi’s ice creams and sorbets. This goes beyond just the ice cream “flavourites”, as Tapi Tapi’s sugar cones are made with millet, cassava, sorghum, maize, and plantain flour.





Further Reading