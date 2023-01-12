In his grandmother's garden in his youth, he was surrounded by indigenous produce such as [[Baobab]], fennel, monkey orange, and masawu fruit. '''Tapiwa''' experiments with ingredients such as wild roots, avocados, and okra.

* ''Mowa'' - Amaranth greens and yellow plum , a flavour found across the Africa. <ref name="Tapiwa’s ice cream: A taste of Africa in every scoop"> [https://www.foodformzansi.co.za/tapiwas- ice -cream-a-taste-of-africa-in-every-scoop/ Tapiwa’s ice cream : A taste of Africa in every scoop] , Food Form Zansi , Published: 9 September 2021 , Retrieved: 12 January 2023''</ref>

* '' Nhopi '' - roasted pumpkin and dark chocolate. This flavour is inspired by the pumpkin peanut butter puree of some Zimbabwean cuisines, a delicious snack or sometimes a whole meal and enjoyed sweet or savoury any time of the day.

Nhopi is another unique flavor on the menu, made from roasted pumpkin and dark chocolate. This flavour is inspired by the pumpkin peanut butter puree of some Zimbabwean cuisines, a delicious snack or sometimes a whole meal and enjoyed sweet or savoury any time of the day. Tapiwa experiments with ingredients such as wild roots, avocados, and okra , creating the most unique flavors and textures in Tapi Tapi’s ice creams and sorbets. This goes beyond just the ice cream “flavourites” , as Tapi Tapi’s sugar cones are made with millet , cassava , sorghum, maize, and plantain flour.

* ''Rondo'' - vanilla and edible clay. Edible clay is often eaten by pregnant women or anemic people, who carry a craving for edible clay often attributed to an iron or calcium deficiency.

'''2023''' - Used his PhD in Molecular Biology to make more than 600 inventive ice cream flavours, ranging from baobab to edible clay and bitter leaf. <ref name=" Zimbabwean man makes ice-cream for Africa in 600 flavours"> [https://www.iol.co.za/news/africa/zimbabwean-man-makes-ice-cream-for-africa-in-600-flavours-558b7bb0-c411-5971-bad4-d387d0be3d1b Zimbabwean man makes ice-cream for Africa in 600 flavours], IOL, Published: 12 January 2023, Retrieved: 12 January 2023''</ref>

Later, café opened in Observatory, Cape Town. Under '''Tapi Tapi''', '''Guzha''' also makes art and records a podcast. <br/>

'''2018''' - ''Tapi Tapi'' started. Online sales of the product. To get a sense of the market. <br/>

'''Tapiwa Guzha''' was born in Zimbabwe, and went to study in Cape Town. While there, he started making '' Tapi Tapi '' ice cream, and opened a dessert shop in the Observatory area. The ice cream flavours include the more traditional food culture and flora of Africa.

Tapiwa Guzha

Personal Details

Born: Harare.

School / Education

Primary:

Secondary:

Tertiary: University of Cape Town, to PhD, molecular biology.

Postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Stellenbosch.

Service / Career

Events

Flavours - flavourites:

In his grandmother's garden in his youth, he was surrounded by indigenous produce such as Baobab, fennel, monkey orange, and masawu fruit. Tapiwa experiments with ingredients such as wild roots, avocados, and okra. Tapi Tapi's sugar cones are made with millet, cassava, sorghum, maize, and plantain flour.

Further Reading