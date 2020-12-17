Tapiwa Kasema is a Zimbabwean prosecutor.

Tapiwa Kasema

Ignatius Chombo Case

Kasema made headlines when he was arrested in 2019 on criminal abuse of office charges after he allegedly consented to the release of a passport belonging to former Cabinet minister Ignatius Chombo, who was facing multiple corruption charges.

He was arrested by officers from the Criminal Investigations Department Commercial Crime Division and his docket was being handled by the Anti-Corruption Special Unit department.[1]

Musa Taj Abdul Case

In 2020, Kasema was suspended from duty by Kumbirai Hodzi for allegedly consenting to bail for four notorious armed robbers led by Zimbabwe's most wanted armed robber Musa Taj Abdul who had evaded arrest for over two decades.

Kasema was reported to be on the run after he did not turn up for work, and police failed to locate him during raids on two addresses. Detectives, acting on a corruption complaint by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), had been to the homes of Kasema and his mother, but failed to locate him.[2]