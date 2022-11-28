|description= Tapiwa Makore, was a young boy aged 7 from Murewa who was brutally murdered in a suspected ritual killing.

Tapiwa Makore was a 7-year-old boy from Makore Village under Chief Mangwende in Murewa District, Mashonaland East Province who was brutally murdered on 17 September 2020 in a suspected ritual killing. He was the son of Linda Munyori and Munyaradzi Makore.

Background

Tapiwa Makore Junior was sent by his parents to look after the garden on the morning of 17 September 2020.[1]

Later that day, Tapiwa's parents went to the garden to do some watering and found that their son was missing.

His parents and some villagers started searching for him and the search was conducted until midnight but they could not find him.

On the following day, 18 September, in the morning, a neighbour reportedly woke up and discovered his dog and its puppies feasting on human body parts in his yard.

He then informed Tapiwa’s parents and a report was made to the police. The body's head was missing.

Arrests