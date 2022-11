|description= Tapiwa Makore, was a young boy aged 7 from Murewa who was brutally murdered in a suspected ritual killing.

The following day, Shamba said he dumped the arms and legs at a nearby grave.

He said they took the head to Makore's homestead where they put it in one of the rooms.

Shamba said after killing the boy, they went down the mountain and along the way, he dumped the torso near Summer Murwira’s homestead.

He said around midnight, he carried the boy to a mountain in the village where they killed him.

Shamba also revealed that he kidnapped the boy, took him to his employer's house, fed him and then drugged him with kachasu and locked him up in a room for hours.

He said after the murder, he carried a black plastic bag containing the head and the dismembered body while his employer, Tapiwa Makore Senior, carried another bag containing the arms and legs.

On 29 September 2020, Shamba reportedly told detectives he killed the boy by cutting off the head with a knife in the dead of the night, while the boy’s uncle, Tapiwa Senior was holding a torch.<ref name="HeraldZimbabwe">, Daniel Nemukuyu, [https://www.herald.co.zw/murehwa-boys-killer-describes-grisly-murder/ Murehwa boy’s killer describes grisly murder], Published 30 September 2020, Retrieved 28 November 2022</ref>

The two women reportedly cooked the meat and ate and were taken to Murewa police station for further questioning and were also ordered to carry the pots that they used to cook the meat.

Beulah Makore, the family spokesperson was reported as saying the two women were picked up by the police on 01 November and they both admitted that they bought meat from the alleged killer but had no idea that it was human flesh.

Another report identified the two women as Joina Tangirire, who sold beer at her homestead, and a relative, Enia Tangirire.

Two Murewa villagers only identified as Mai Mungandire and Mai Katsande were arrested after information gathered revealed they bought human flesh from Shamba.<ref name="NewZimbabwe.com">, Robert Tapfumaneyi,

She initially appeared before a Murewa magistrate on 02 November 2022 and was remanded in custody.

It was alleged that Hunidzarira was in Murewa when the murder occurred and a few days later was seen by some neighbours in Harare, cleaning an item that had blood.

Moud Hunidzarira of Budiriro, Harare, was arrested during the weekend of 31 October and 01 November 2020 following a tip-off by the public.<ref name="THeraldZimbabwe">, Crime Reporter, [https://www.herald.co.zw/murehwa-murder-woman-in-court/ Murehwa murder: Woman in court], Published 03 November 2020, Retrieved 28 November 2022</ref>

Tapiwa Senior was alleged to have worked with Shamba and a witch doctor to murder Tapiwa Junior and harvest his body parts.

Tapiwa's uncle and namesake, Tapiwa Makore was arrested by the police on 27 September 2020 in connection with the boy's murder.<ref name="HeraldZim">, Victor Maphosa, [https://www.herald.co.zw/just-in-murewa-murder-deceaseds-uncle-picked/ JUST IN: Murewa murder: deceased’s uncle picked], Published 28 September 2020, Retrieved 28 November 2022</ref>

Police said they recovered the blood-stained clothes Shamba wore on the day he allegedly committed the crime.

They then killed him at night and one of the other suspects, who is from Juru Growth Point, took away the head leaving the herd boy with the other body parts after promising to give him US$1 500 on coming back.</blockquote>

<blockquote>It is alleged that Tafadzwa Shamba, a herd boy in the same village as the victim, worked with the other suspects to waylay the victim in a garden. They took him to a mountain where they kept him for the whole day.

Shamba, a herdboy, was alleged to have connived with two other people to kill Tapiwa, harvest his body parts, and sold them for US$1 500. ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said:

On 24 September 2020, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) arrested Tafadzwa Shamba (40), on kidnap and murder charges in connection with Tapiwa's disappearance and murder.<ref name="THerald">, Herald Reporter, [https://www.herald.co.zw/herdboy-arrested-over-murehwa-murder/ Herdboy arrested over Murehwa murder], Published 25 September 2020, Retrieved 28 November 2022</ref>

He then informed Tapiwa’s parents and a report was made to the police. The body's head was missing.

He then informed Tapiwa’s parents and a report was made to the police. The body's head was missing.

On the following day, 18 September, in the morning, a neighbour reportedly woke up and discovered his dog and its puppies feasting on human body parts in his yard.

On the following day, 18 September, in the morning, a neighbour reportedly woke up and discovered his dog and its puppies feasting on human body parts in his yard.

Later that day, Tapiwa's parents went to the garden to do some watering and found that their son was missing.

Later that day, Tapiwa's parents went to the garden to do some watering and found that their son was missing.

'''Tapiwa Makore Junior''' was sent by his parents to look after the garden on the morning of 17 September 2020.<ref name="The Herald">, Victor Maphosa, [https://www.herald.co.zw/just-in-boy-7-murdered-body-parts-missing/ JUST IN: Boy (7) murdered, body parts missing], Published 21 September 2020 , Retrieved 28 November 2022</ref>

'''Tapiwa Makore Junior''' was sent by his parents to look after the garden on the morning of 17 September 2020.<ref name="The Herald">, Victor Maphosa, [https://www.herald.co.zw/just-in-boy-7-murdered-body-parts-missing/ JUST IN: Boy (7) murdered, body parts missing], Published 21 September 202o , Retrieved 28 November 2022</ref>

He was a Grade One learner at Nyamutumbu Primary School and his teacher was Keresia Makamure who described him as an intelligent, obedient child whose future was bright.<ref name="UM News">, Kudzai Chingwe,

'''Tapiwa Makore''' was a 7-year-old boy from Makore Village under Chief Mangwende in Murewa District, Mashonaland East Province who was brutally murdered on 17 September 2020 in a suspected ritual killing. He was the son of '''[[Linda Munyori]]''' and '''[[Munyaradzi Makore]]'''.

'''Tapiwa Makore''' was a 7-year-old boy from Makore Village under Chief Mangwende in Murewa District, Mashonaland East Province who was brutally murdered on 17 September 2020 in a suspected ritual killing. He was the son of '''[[Linda Munyori]]''' and '''[[Munyaradzi Makore]]'''.

Tapiwa Makore was a 7-year-old boy from Makore Village under Chief Mangwende in Murewa District, Mashonaland East Province who was brutally murdered on 17 September 2020 in a suspected ritual killing. He was the son of Linda Munyori and Munyaradzi Makore.

He was a Grade One learner at Nyamutumbu Primary School and his teacher was Keresia Makamure who described him as an intelligent, obedient child whose future was bright.[1]

Background

Tapiwa Makore Junior was sent by his parents to look after the garden on the morning of 17 September 2020.[2]

Later that day, Tapiwa's parents went to the garden to do some watering and found that their son was missing.

His parents and some villagers started searching for him and the search was conducted until midnight but they could not find him.

On the following day, 18 September, in the morning, a neighbour reportedly woke up and discovered his dog and its puppies feasting on human body parts in his yard.

He then informed Tapiwa’s parents and a report was made to the police. The body's head was missing.

Arrests

Herdboy, Tafadzwa Shamba

On 24 September 2020, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) arrested Tafadzwa Shamba (40), on kidnap and murder charges in connection with Tapiwa's disappearance and murder.[3]

Shamba, a herdboy, was alleged to have connived with two other people to kill Tapiwa, harvest his body parts, and sold them for US$1 500. ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said:

It is alleged that Tafadzwa Shamba, a herd boy in the same village as the victim, worked with the other suspects to waylay the victim in a garden. They took him to a mountain where they kept him for the whole day. They then killed him at night and one of the other suspects, who is from Juru Growth Point, took away the head leaving the herd boy with the other body parts after promising to give him US$1 500 on coming back.

Police said they recovered the blood-stained clothes Shamba wore on the day he allegedly committed the crime.

Uncle, Tapiwa Makore

Tapiwa's uncle and namesake, Tapiwa Makore was arrested by the police on 27 September 2020 in connection with the boy's murder.[4]

Tapiwa Senior was alleged to have worked with Shamba and a witch doctor to murder Tapiwa Junior and harvest his body parts.

Moud Hunidzarira

Moud Hunidzarira of Budiriro, Harare, was arrested during the weekend of 31 October and 01 November 2020 following a tip-off by the public.[5]

It was alleged that Hunidzarira was in Murewa when the murder occurred and a few days later was seen by some neighbours in Harare, cleaning an item that had blood.

She initially appeared before a Murewa magistrate on 02 November 2022 and was remanded in custody.

Two Murewa Villagers

Two Murewa villagers only identified as Mai Mungandire and Mai Katsande were arrested after information gathered revealed they bought human flesh from Shamba.[6]

Another report identified the two women as Joina Tangirire, who sold beer at her homestead, and a relative, Enia Tangirire.

Beulah Makore, the family spokesperson was reported as saying the two women were picked up by the police on 01 November and they both admitted that they bought meat from the alleged killer but had no idea that it was human flesh.

The two women reportedly cooked the meat and ate and were taken to Murewa police station for further questioning and were also ordered to carry the pots that they used to cook the meat.

Tafadzwa Shamba's Confession

On 29 September 2020, Shamba reportedly told detectives he killed the boy by cutting off the head with a knife in the dead of the night, while the boy’s uncle, Tapiwa Senior was holding a torch.[7]

He said after the murder, he carried a black plastic bag containing the head and the dismembered body while his employer, Tapiwa Makore Senior, carried another bag containing the arms and legs.

Shamba also revealed that he kidnapped the boy, took him to his employer's house, fed him and then drugged him with kachasu and locked him up in a room for hours.

He said around midnight, he carried the boy to a mountain in the village where they killed him.

Shamba said after killing the boy, they went down the mountain and along the way, he dumped the torso near Summer Murwira’s homestead.

He said they took the head to Makore's homestead where they put it in one of the rooms.

The following day, Shamba said he dumped the arms and legs at a nearby grave.