Difference between revisions of "Tapiwa Mashakada"

Tapiwa Mashakada

Tapiwa Mashakada is a Zimbabwean who is the former minister of Economic Planning and Investment Promotion during the Government of National Unity from 2009 to 2013. He is a politician and a member of parliament for Hatfield. He is a chief economist, trade and investment facilitation expert.

Background

He was born on 2 January 1968 in Gutu, Masvingo Province. He was part of the members who founded the opposition party MDC. He was the secretary for policy research in the MDC Alliance until he resently decided to join hands with the Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T.

Education

He attended Machitenda Primary School and then moved to Lundi Secondary School. He graduated with BA in Economics, MSc Economics from the University of Zimbabwe and a PhD Economics from Stellenbosch University.

Career

He is an Econmist by profession. He is an expert in trade and investment facilitation in frontier markets such as Zimbabwe. He also do political risk analysis and due diligence on ease of doing business in Zimbabwe and SADC.