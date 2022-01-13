Pindula

Tapiwa Mashamhanda is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur.

Background

Tapiwa Nashamhanda was born on 23 November 1986.[1]

Career

Mashamhanda is the co-founder of Novus Capitas which hosted Harare Career’s Fair, a career guidance fair at Chapman golf club in July 2015.[2]

