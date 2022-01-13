Difference between revisions of "Tapiwa Mashamhanda"
Tapiwa Mashamhanda is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur.
Background
Tapiwa Nashamhanda was born on 23 November 1986.[1]
Career
Mashamhanda is the co-founder of Novus Capitas which hosted Harare Career’s Fair, a career guidance fair at Chapman golf club in July 2015.[2]
References
- ↑ Takudzwa Chitsiga, Mashwede Charity Cup tees off this morning, The Herald, Published: November 20, 2021, Retrieved: January 13, 2022
- ↑ Harare Career Fair Launched, The Herald, Published: July 18, 2015, Retrieved: January 13, 2022