Tapiwa Nashamhanda was born on 23 November 1986.<ref name="H">Takudzwa Chitsiga, [https://www.herald.co.zw/mashwede-charity-cup-tees-off-this-morning/ Mashwede Charity Cup tees off this morning], ''The Herald'', Published: November 20, 2021, Retrieved: January 13, 2022</ref>

Tapiwa Nashamhanda was born on 23 November 1986.<ref name="H">Takudzwa Chitsiga, [https://www.herald.co.zw/mashwede-charity-cup-tees-off-this-morning/ Mashwede Charity Cup tees off this morning], ''The Herald'', Published: November 20, 2021, Retrieved: January 13, 2022</ref>

Mashamhanda's grandmother Tsvakai Mashamhanda (nee Charumbira) succumbed to [[Covid-19]] related complications. She died at Montague Hospital in Harare at 1PM on 19 July 2021. Tendai Mashamhanda's grandmother was born in Chief Charumbira’s area and she married the late Mashamhanda Hwede in 1944. Her husband Hwede was a trader.<ref name="MM"> RASHID SAIDI, [https://masvingomirror.com/harare-businessman-mashamhanda-loses-mother-driver-to-covid19-same-day/ Harare businessman Mashamhanda loses mother, driver to Covid19 same day], ''Masvingo Mirror'', Published: July 21, 2021, Retrieved: July 21, 2021</ref>

He is the son of [[Alex Mashamhanda]] and his wife Loveness. He has a brother named [[Tendai Mashamhanda|Tendai]].<ref name="Sunday">Tendai Chara, [https://www.sundaymail.co.zw/humility-is-his-middle-name Humility is his middle name], ''The Sunday Mail'', Published: February 17, 2019, Retrieved: December 15, 2020</ref>

Tapiwa Mashamhanda is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur.

Background

He is the son of Alex Mashamhanda and his wife Loveness. He has a brother named Tendai.[1]

Mashamhanda's grandmother Tsvakai Mashamhanda (nee Charumbira) succumbed to Covid-19 related complications. She died at Montague Hospital in Harare at 1PM on 19 July 2021. Tendai Mashamhanda's grandmother was born in Chief Charumbira’s area and she married the late Mashamhanda Hwede in 1944. Her husband Hwede was a trader.[2]





Age

Tapiwa Nashamhanda was born on 23 November 1986.[3]

Career

Mashamhanda is the co-founder of Novus Capitas which hosted Harare Career’s Fair, a career guidance fair at Chapman golf club in July 2015.[4]

References



