'''Tapiwa Mashamhanda''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] entrepreneur . He is the Operational Manager at Mashwede Holdings .

Background

He is the son of Alex Mashamhanda and his wife Loveness. He has a brother named Tendai.[1]

Mashamhanda's grandmother Tsvakai Mashamhanda (nee Charumbira) succumbed to Covid-19 related complications. She died at Montague Hospital in Harare at 1PM on 19 July 2021. Tendai Mashamhanda's grandmother was born in Chief Charumbira’s area and she married the late Mashamhanda Hwede in 1944. Her husband Hwede was a trader.[2]

Age

Tapiwa Nashamhanda was born on 23 November 1986.[3]

Education

Mashamhanda holds an Honours Degree in Accounting from the University of South Africa (UNISA). Tapiwa Mashamhanda also holds a qualification from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe.[4]

Career

He worked as a Senior Assistant at Ernst & Young.[4]

Mashamhanda is the co-founder of Novus Capitas which hosted Harare Career’s Fair, a career guidance fair at Chapman golf club in July 2015.[5]

References



