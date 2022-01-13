Pindula

'''Tapiwa Mashamhanda''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] entrepreneur. He is the Operational Manager at Mashwede Holdings.
 
Line 29: Line 112:
 
Tapiwa Mashamhanda
Tapiwa Mashamhanda Biography
Born (1986-11-23) November 23, 1986 (age 35)
Known forBeing co-owner of Mashwede Village
Parents
RelativesTendai


Tapiwa Mashamhanda is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur. He is the Operational Manager at Mashwede Holdings.

Background

He is the son of Alex Mashamhanda and his wife Loveness. He has a brother named Tendai.[1]

Mashamhanda's grandmother Tsvakai Mashamhanda (nee Charumbira) succumbed to Covid-19 related complications. She died at Montague Hospital in Harare at 1PM on 19 July 2021. Tendai Mashamhanda's grandmother was born in Chief Charumbira’s area and she married the late Mashamhanda Hwede in 1944. Her husband Hwede was a trader.[2]

Age

Tapiwa Nashamhanda was born on 23 November 1986.[3]

Education

Mashamhanda holds an Honours Degree in Accounting from the University of South Africa (UNISA). Tapiwa Mashamhanda also holds a qualification from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe.[4]

Career

He worked as a Senior Assistant at Ernst & Young.[4]

Mashamhanda is the co-founder of Novus Capitas which hosted Harare Career’s Fair, a career guidance fair at Chapman golf club in July 2015.[5]

References

  1. Tendai Chara, Humility is his middle name, The Sunday Mail, Published: February 17, 2019, Retrieved: December 15, 2020
  2. RASHID SAIDI, Harare businessman Mashamhanda loses mother, driver to Covid19 same day, Masvingo Mirror, Published: July 21, 2021, Retrieved: July 21, 2021
  3. Takudzwa Chitsiga, Mashwede Charity Cup tees off this morning, The Herald, Published: November 20, 2021, Retrieved: January 13, 2022
  4. 4.0 4.1 Tapiwa Mashamhanda CA (Z), LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 13, 2022
  5. Harare Career Fair Launched, The Herald, Published: July 18, 2015, Retrieved: January 13, 2022


