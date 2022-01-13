|description= Tapiwa Mashamhanda is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur. He is the Operational Manager at Mashwede Holdings.

|description= Tapiwa Mashamhanda is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur. He is the Operational Manager at Mashwede Holdings.

'''Tapiwa Mashamhanda''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] entrepreneur. He is the Operational Manager at Mashwede Holdings.

'''Tapiwa Mashamhanda''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] entrepreneur. He is the Operational Manager at Mashwede Holdings.

| father = [[Alex Mashamhanda]]<!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| mother = [[Loveness Mashamhanda]]<!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| spouse = <!-- Use article title or common name -->

| criminal_charge = <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->

| title = <!-- Formal/awarded/job title. The parameter |office= may be used as an alternative when the label is better rendered as ""Office"" (e.g. public office or appointments) -->

| weight = <!-- ""X kg"", ""X lb"" or ""X st Y lb"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->

| height = <!-- ""X cm"", ""X m"" or ""X ft Y in"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->

| net_worth = <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

| notable_works = <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->

| agent = <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->

| burial_place = <!-- may be used instead of resting_place and resting_place_coordinates (displays ""Burial place"" as label) -->

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

| birth_name = <!-- only use if different from name above -->

| image = Tapiwa Mashamhanda.jpg<!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| name = Tapiwa Mashamhanda<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->



Tapiwa Mashamhanda is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur. He is the Operational Manager at Mashwede Holdings.

Background

He is the son of Alex Mashamhanda and his wife Loveness. He has a brother named Tendai.[1]

Mashamhanda's grandmother Tsvakai Mashamhanda (nee Charumbira) succumbed to Covid-19 related complications. She died at Montague Hospital in Harare at 1PM on 19 July 2021. Tendai Mashamhanda's grandmother was born in Chief Charumbira’s area and she married the late Mashamhanda Hwede in 1944. Her husband Hwede was a trader.[2]

Age

Tapiwa Nashamhanda was born on 23 November 1986.[3]

Education

Mashamhanda holds an Honours Degree in Accounting from the University of South Africa (UNISA). Tapiwa Mashamhanda also holds a qualification from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe.[4]

Career

He worked as a Senior Assistant at Ernst & Young.[4]

Mashamhanda is the co-founder of Novus Capitas which hosted Harare Career’s Fair, a career guidance fair at Chapman golf club in July 2015.[5]

References



