

Tapiwa Mavindidze is a Zimbabwean actor known for his role as VJ on the soap opera Studio 263.

On 12 July 2021, Mavindidze appeared in Jah Prayzah's video for the song Nyeredzi off the album Gwara as the main character.

Background

He grew up in Marlborough where he did his primary level before moving to Shamva. Mavindidze does retail trading and agriculture on his mother’s plot.[1]

Age

Mavindidze was born in 1984.[1]

Education

Tapiwa Mavindidze is a holder of a Psychology degree from the University of Zimbabwe. He did his primary school education in Malborough where he said his first role was Joseph the husband to Mary the virgin in an Easter play. He did high school at Moleli High School where used to act and friends called him Manzy because of his big ears.

In 2003 whilst still at the University of Zimbabwe, Mavindidze was part of a sitcom which he said was unsuccessful. During that time he got to meet Munyaradzi Chidzonga. The director of the comedy Sam Murangai who was also a lecturer at UZ, spotted Mavindidze during the short film.

Mavindidze has a diploma in Systemic Family Therapy-basic diploma in counselling.[1]

Acting Career

In 2004, the director of the sitcom which Tapiwa Mavindidze was part of invited him for auditions with Studio 263. Initially, Mavindidze was supposed to replace Denzel Burutsa as Jabu. However, Mavindidze had the character of VJ created for him after Burutsa's return.

He went on to star in the film Nomatter What in 2005 with Anne Nhira and Caroline Mashingaidze. After the film he engaged ZBC when and acted in Thicker than Blood in 2007 by Noel Mvura. In the film he acted along Evangelista Mwatse and Denzel Burutsa.

Tapiwa Mavindidze then went to South Africa in 2008 to visit his brother but took the whole year. During his stay there, Mavindidze said he also took an opportunity to study the situation before his return to Zimbabwe.

He went back to Zimbabwe in 2009 and starred in Suburban, before starring in Big House, Small House by Rumbi Katedza. In the film he played the main role. In 2010 he starred in New Dawn. From 2010 to 2011, he did The Zimbabwe I know with the Nigerians. He continued to work with ZBC and did Go Chanaiwa Go from 2007 although it hit the screens around 2011.

Mavindidze also acted in Sinners as Romeo, the movie Gringo the Trouble Maker and in a play Desperate in Love by Davis Guzha. He appeared in a ZBC Christmas special called The Visit.[1]

He also featured in a number of local television drama series such as Akanga Nyimo Avangarara and Kusasana Kunoparira. In 2018, Tapiwa Mavindidze was cast as the main character Farai in Wedding Night which was an adaptation of Stephen Chifunyise’s theatre play by the same name, which had a successful run at Theatre in the Park in Harare.[2]

=Roles

Tapiwa Mavindidze Roles Film/Movie Character Studio 263 VJ Wedding Night Farai Sinners Romeo Gringo the Trouble Maker John[3] Desperate in Love Akanga Nyimo Avangarara Kusasana Kunoparira Chishamiso Nomatter What Thicker than Blood