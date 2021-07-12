Difference between revisions of "Tapiwa Mavindidze"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Tapiwa Mavindidze<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | image...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→=Roles)
|(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 68:
|Line 68:
| callsign =
| callsign =
| awards =
| awards =
|−
| website = {{URL|https://www.facebook.com/TapsMavindidze
|+
| website = {{URL|https://www.facebook.com/TapsMavindidze}}
| module =
| module =
| module2 =
| module2 =
|Line 84:
|Line 84:
'''Tapiwa Mavindidze''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] actor known for his role as '''VJ''' on the soap opera [[Studio 263]].
'''Tapiwa Mavindidze''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] actor known for his role as '''VJ''' on the soap opera [[Studio 263]].
|−
On 12 July 2021, Mavindidze appeared in [[Jah Prayzah]]'s video for the song ''Nyeredzi'' off the album ''[[Gwara (Jah Prayzah album)|Gwara]] as the main character.
|+
On 12 July 2021, Mavindidze appeared in [[Jah Prayzah]]'s video for the song ''Nyeredzi'' off the album ''[[Gwara (Jah Prayzah album)|Gwara]]as the main character.
==Background==
==Background==
|Line 112:
|Line 112:
He went back to Zimbabwe in 2009 and starred in ''Suburban'', before starring in ''Big House, Small House'' by [[Rumbi Katedza]]. In the film he played the main role. In 2010 he starred in ''New Dawn''. From 2010 to 2011, he did ''The Zimbabwe I know'' with the Nigerians. He continued to work with ZBC and did ''[[Go Chanaiwa Go]]'' from 2007 although it hit the screens around 2011.
He went back to Zimbabwe in 2009 and starred in ''Suburban'', before starring in ''Big House, Small House'' by [[Rumbi Katedza]]. In the film he played the main role. In 2010 he starred in ''New Dawn''. From 2010 to 2011, he did ''The Zimbabwe I know'' with the Nigerians. He continued to work with ZBC and did ''[[Go Chanaiwa Go]]'' from 2007 although it hit the screens around 2011.
|−
Mavindidze also acted in ''[[Sinners]]'' as Romeo, the movie ''[[Gringo the Trouble Maker]]'' and in a play ''Desperate in Love'' by [[
|+
Mavindidze also acted in ''[[Sinners]]'' as Romeo, the movie ''[[Gringo the Trouble Maker]]'' and in a play ''Desperate in Love'' by [[Guzha]]. He appeared in a ZBC Christmas special called ''The Visit''.<ref name="L"/>
He also featured in a number of local television drama series such as ''Akanga Nyimo Avangarara'' and ''Kusasana Kunoparira''. In 2018, Tapiwa Mavindidze was cast as the main character ''Farai'' in ''Wedding Night'' which was an adaptation of [[Stephen Chifunyise]]’s theatre play by the same name, which had a successful run at Theatre in the Park in [[Harare]].<ref name="NZ">[https://www.newzimbabwe.com/rooftop-release-wedding-night-castmain-actor-tapiwa-mavindidze-formerly-with-zbc-tv-soap-opera-studio-263/ Rooftop release Wedding Night cast Main actor … Tapiwa Mavindidze formerly with ZBC-TV soap opera Studio 263], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', Published: February 19, 2018, Retrieved: July 12, 2021</ref>
He also featured in a number of local television drama series such as ''Akanga Nyimo Avangarara'' and ''Kusasana Kunoparira''. In 2018, Tapiwa Mavindidze was cast as the main character ''Farai'' in ''Wedding Night'' which was an adaptation of [[Stephen Chifunyise]]’s theatre play by the same name, which had a successful run at Theatre in the Park in [[Harare]].<ref name="NZ">[https://www.newzimbabwe.com/rooftop-release-wedding-night-castmain-actor-tapiwa-mavindidze-formerly-with-zbc-tv-soap-opera-studio-263/ Rooftop release Wedding Night cast Main actor … Tapiwa Mavindidze formerly with ZBC-TV soap opera Studio 263], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', Published: February 19, 2018, Retrieved: July 12, 2021</ref>
|−
===Roles==
|+
===Roles==
{| class="wikitable"
{| class="wikitable"
|Line 150:
|Line 150:
|title= Tapiwa Mavindidze Biography: Age, Education, Acting Career, Filmography, Roles -Pindula, Local Knowledge
|title= Tapiwa Mavindidze Biography: Age, Education, Acting Career, Filmography, Roles -Pindula, Local Knowledge
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|−
|keywords= Tapiwa Mavindidze, Tapiwa Mavindidze biography, Tapiwa Mavindidze films, Tapiwa Mavindidze career, Tapiwa Mavindidze age
|+
|keywords= Tapiwa Mavindidze, Tapiwa Mavindidze biography, Tapiwa Mavindidze films, Tapiwa Mavindidze career, Tapiwa Mavindidze age
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image= Tapiwa Mavindidze.jpg
|image= Tapiwa Mavindidze.jpg
|image_alt= Tapiwa Mavindidze
|image_alt= Tapiwa Mavindidze
Latest revision as of 12:21, 12 July 2021
|Tapiwa Mavindidze
Tapiwa Mavindidze
|Born
|1984
|Known for
|Being VJ on Studio 263
|Website
|www
Tapiwa Mavindidze is a Zimbabwean actor known for his role as VJ on the soap opera Studio 263.
On 12 July 2021, Mavindidze appeared in Jah Prayzah's video for the song Nyeredzi off the album Gwara as the main character.
Background
He grew up in Marlborough where he did his primary level before moving to Shamva. Mavindidze does retail trading and agriculture on his mother’s plot.[1]
Age
Mavindidze was born in 1984.[1]
Education
Tapiwa Mavindidze is a holder of a Psychology degree from the University of Zimbabwe. He did his primary school education in Malborough where he said his first role was Joseph the husband to Mary the virgin in an Easter play. He did high school at Moleli High School where used to act and friends called him Manzy because of his big ears.
In 2003 whilst still at the University of Zimbabwe, Mavindidze was part of a sitcom which he said was unsuccessful. During that time he got to meet Munyaradzi Chidzonga. The director of the comedy Sam Murangai who was also a lecturer at UZ, spotted Mavindidze during the short film.
Mavindidze has a diploma in Systemic Family Therapy-basic diploma in counselling.[1]
Acting Career
In 2004, the director of the sitcom which Tapiwa Mavindidze was part of invited him for auditions with Studio 263. Initially, Mavindidze was supposed to replace Denzel Burutsa as Jabu. However, Mavindidze had the character of VJ created for him after Burutsa's return.
He went on to star in the film Nomatter What in 2005 with Anne Nhira and Caroline Mashingaidze. After the film he engaged ZBC when and acted in Thicker than Blood in 2007 by Noel Mvura. In the film he acted along Evangelista Mwatse and Denzel Burutsa.
Tapiwa Mavindidze then went to South Africa in 2008 to visit his brother but took the whole year. During his stay there, Mavindidze said he also took an opportunity to study the situation before his return to Zimbabwe.
He went back to Zimbabwe in 2009 and starred in Suburban, before starring in Big House, Small House by Rumbi Katedza. In the film he played the main role. In 2010 he starred in New Dawn. From 2010 to 2011, he did The Zimbabwe I know with the Nigerians. He continued to work with ZBC and did Go Chanaiwa Go from 2007 although it hit the screens around 2011.
Mavindidze also acted in Sinners as Romeo, the movie Gringo the Trouble Maker and in a play Desperate in Love by Stephen Chifunyise and Davies Guzha. He appeared in a ZBC Christmas special called The Visit.[1]
He also featured in a number of local television drama series such as Akanga Nyimo Avangarara and Kusasana Kunoparira. In 2018, Tapiwa Mavindidze was cast as the main character Farai in Wedding Night which was an adaptation of Stephen Chifunyise’s theatre play by the same name, which had a successful run at Theatre in the Park in Harare.[2]
Roles
|Film/Movie
|Character
|Studio 263
|VJ
|Wedding Night
|Farai
|Sinners
|Romeo
|Gringo the Trouble Maker
|John[3]
|Desperate in Love
|Akanga Nyimo Avangarara
|Kusasana Kunoparira
|Chishamiso
|Nomatter What
|Thicker than Blood
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 The hunk of ladies-Tapiwa Mavindidze, latwellnyangu.blogspot.com, Published: June 11, 2015, Retrieved: July 12, 2021
- ↑ Rooftop release Wedding Night cast Main actor … Tapiwa Mavindidze formerly with ZBC-TV soap opera Studio 263, NewZimbabwe.com, Published: February 19, 2018, Retrieved: July 12, 2021
- ↑ New Gringo set to première, The Herald, Published: April 7, 2013, Retrieved: July 12, 2021