Difference between revisions of "Tapiwa Murambi"

==Service / Career==
 
==Service / Career==
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Chivi]] Central''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Ephraim Gwanongodza]] of Zanu PF with 12 559 votes or 74.12 percent,
* '''Tapiwa Murambi''' of MDC–T with 3 725 votes or 21.98 percent,
* [[George Mudombo]] of MDC–N with 661 votes or 3.90 percent.
'''Total''' '''16 945 votes'''
==Events==
 
==Events==

In July 2018, Tapiwa Murambi was elected to Ward 30 Chivi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1438 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chivi Central returned to Parliament:

  • Ephraim Gwanongodza of Zanu PF with 12 559 votes or 74.12 percent,
  • Tapiwa Murambi of MDC–T with 3 725 votes or 21.98 percent,
  • George Mudombo of MDC–N with 661 votes or 3.90 percent.

Total 16 945 votes

2018 – elected to Ward 30 Chivi RDC with 1438 votes, beating Anderson Nyawani of MDC-Alliance with 834 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]

