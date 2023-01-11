Difference between revisions of "Tapiwa Murambi"

''' 2018 ''' – elected to Ward 30 [[Chivi RDC]] with 1438 votes, beating [[Anderson Nyawani]] of MDC-Alliance with 834 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

In July 2018, Tapiwa Murambi was elected to Ward 30 Chivi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1438 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

