Difference between revisions of "Tapiwa Murambi"

In July 2018, Tapiwa Murambi was elected to Ward 30 Chivi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1438 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chivi Central returned to Parliament:
- Ephraim Gwanongodza of Zanu PF with 12 559 votes or 74.12 percent,
- Tapiwa Murambi of MDC–T with 3 725 votes or 21.98 percent,
- George Mudombo of MDC–N with 661 votes or 3.90 percent.
Total 16 945 votes
2018 – elected to Ward 30 Chivi RDC with 1438 votes, beating Anderson Nyawani of MDC-Alliance with 834 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020