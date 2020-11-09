Difference between revisions of "Tapiwa Rungano Karonga"

In July 2018, Tapiwa Rungano Karonga was elected to Ward 18 Chegutu RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 205 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 18 Chegutu RDC with 205 votes, beating Gladys Kanema, independent with 162 votes, Tom Rollex Mutemasango of MDC-Alliance with 76 votes and Munyaradzi Manyawu of ZIPP with 3 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

