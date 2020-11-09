Difference between revisions of "Tapiwa Rungano Karonga"

Pindula

In July 2018, Tapiwa Rungano Karonga was elected to Ward 18 Chegutu RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 205 votes.

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

2018 – elected to Ward 18 Chegutu RDC with 205 votes, beating Gladys Kanema, independent with 162 votes, Tom Rollex Mutemasango of MDC-Alliance with 76 votes and Munyaradzi Manyawu of ZIPP with 3 votes. [1]

