Tapiwanashe Matangaidze

There were reports in May 2014 that Matangaidze had been involved in a fight over a [[Midlands State University]] sex worker. Matangaidze denied the reports and said that the woman he was with at the time of the incident was his cousin and not his girlfriend. He mentioned that he had been involved in a fight after one of the revellers had fondled her rear. When Matangaidze was escaping from the scene of commotion he hit a man by the name Blessed Mapundu. Matangaidze gave his own version of events that were different to what Mapundu said.<ref name="Zim">[http://www.zimeye.com/prostitute-brawl-mp-speaks-out/ Prostitute Brawl MP Speaks Out], ''Zim Eye'', Published: May 10, 2014, Retrieved: September 14, 2015</ref>

There were reports in ''' May 2014 ''' that Matangaidze had been involved in a fight over a [[Midlands State University]] sex worker. ''' Matangaidze ''' denied the reports and said that the woman he was with at the time of the incident was his cousin and not his girlfriend. He mentioned that he had been involved in a fight after one of the revellers had fondled her rear. When Matangaidze was escaping from the scene of commotion he hit a man by the name Blessed Mapundu. ''' Matangaidze ''' gave his own version of events that were different to what Mapundu said. <ref name="Zim">[http://www.zimeye.com/prostitute-brawl-mp-speaks-out/ Prostitute Brawl MP Speaks Out], ''Zim Eye'', Published: May 10, 2014, Retrieved: September 14, 2015</ref>

Matangaidze had sued a local paper, Sunday News with a $1,5 million defamation lawsuit in May 2014 for a story that he described as false, malicious and extremely defamatory.<ref name="NewsDay">Charles Laiton, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2014/05/08/zanu-pf-mp-sues-zimpapers-15m/ Zanu PF MP sues Zimpapers for $1,5m], ''NewsDay'', Published: May 8, 2014, Retrieved: September 14, 2015</ref>

''' Matangaidze''' had sued a local paper, [[ Sunday News ]] with a $1,5 million defamation lawsuit in ''' May 2014 ''' for a story that he described as false, malicious and extremely defamatory. <ref name="NewsDay">Charles Laiton, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2014/05/08/zanu-pf-mp-sues-zimpapers-15m/ Zanu PF MP sues Zimpapers for $1,5m], ''NewsDay'', Published: May 8, 2014, Retrieved: September 14, 2015</ref>

In October 2014 there were reports that Matangaidze had threatened a reporter who contacted him for a comment concerning allegations that he had deserted his constituency. Matangaidze allegedly became emotional and delivered a harsh response and threats towards the reporter. He is reported to have said, <blockquote> “Young man, I think you have an agenda with me, someone somewhere is using you. Please don’t be reckless when dealing with politicians you may find yourself in hot soup. I urge you to continue writing about me at your own peril,”<ref name="ZimEye">[http://www.zimeye.com/mp-tapiwanashe-matangaidze-threatens-a-reporter/ MP Tapiwanashe Matangaidze Threatens Reporter], '' Zim Eye ' ', Published: October 8, 2014, Retrieved: September 14, 2015</ref> </blockquote>

In '''October 2014''' there were reports that '''Matangaidze''' had threatened a reporter who contacted him for a comment concerning allegations that he had deserted his constituency. '''Matangaidze''' allegedly became emotional and delivered a harsh response and threats towards the reporter. He is reported to have said, <blockquote> “Young man, I think you have an agenda with me, someone somewhere is using you. Please don’t be reckless when dealing with politicians you may find yourself in hot soup. I urge you to continue writing about me at your own peril,”<ref name="ZimEye">[http://www.zimeye.com/mp-tapiwanashe-matangaidze-threatens-a-reporter/ MP Tapiwanashe Matangaidze Threatens Reporter], ''Zim Eye'', Published: October 8, 2014, Retrieved: September 14, 2015</ref> </blockquote>

At one time he was the chairperson of the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]]. <ref name = "Hera">Farirai Machivenyika, [http://www.herald.co.zw/matangaidze-slams-zifas-crazy-election-fees/ Matangaidze slams Zifa's crazy election fees], ''Herald'', Published: December 4, 2014, Retrieved: September 14, 2015</ref> His term ended in '''November 2017''' when President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] appointed a new cabinet. [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2017/12/04/full-list-president-emmerson-mnangagwas-cabinet-ministers/ List Of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Cabinet Ministers]

He was appointed the Deputy Minister of [[Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare]] in '''September 2015'''. <ref name = "Herald">Farirai Machivenyika, [http://www.herald.co.zw/cabinet-reshuffled/ Cabinet reshuffled], ''Herald'', Published:September 12, 2015, Retrieved: September 14, 2015</ref> <br/>

No information was found on his Junior or High School , or any tertiary education .

Matangaidze was elected the Member of Parliament for Shurugwi South in 2013. He was appointed the Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare in September 2015.<ref name = "Herald">Farirai Machivenyika, [http: / /www.herald.co.zw/cabinet-reshuffled/ Cabinet reshuffled], ''Herald'', Published:September 12, 2015, Retrieved: September 14, 2015</ref> At one time he was the chairperson of the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]].<ref name="Hera">Farirai Machivenyika , [http://www.herald.co . zw/matangaidze-slams-zifas-crazy-election-fees/ Matangaidze slams Zifa's crazy election fees], ''Herald'', Published: December 4, 2014, Retrieved: September 14, 2015</ref> Hie term ended in November 2017 when President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed a new cabinet.[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2017/12/04/full-list-president-emmerson-mnangagwas-cabinet-ministers/ List Of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Cabinet Ministers]

No other information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

He was expelled from parliament in terms of Section 129 (1) (k) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe after Zanu PF informed the National Assembly that they he was no longer a member of the party. <ref name="pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/01/19/zanu-pf-expels-11-mps-parliament/], ''Zanu-PF Expels 11 More MPs From Parliament, Published: 19 January 2018, Retrieved: 19 January 2018''</ref>

He was expelled from parliament in terms of Section 129 (1) (k) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe after ZANU- PF informed the National Assembly that they he was no longer a member of the party. <ref name="pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/01/19/zanu-pf-expels-11-mps-parliament/], ''Zanu-PF Expels 11 More MPs From Parliament, Published: 19 January 2018, Retrieved: 19 January 2018''</ref>

'''Tapiwanashe Majaya Matangaidze''' is a Zimbabwean politician and a former member of [[Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front]]. He is also the former member of [[Parliament of Zimbabwe|parliament]] for [[ Shurugwi ]] South and former Deputy Minister of [[ Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare ]] .

'''Tapiwanashe Majaya Matangaidze''' is a Zimbabwean politician and a former member of [[Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front]]. He is also the former member of [[Parliament of Zimbabwe|parliament]] for Shurugwi South and former Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.

Tapiwanashe Majaya Matangaidze is a Zimbabwean politician and a former member of Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front. He is also the former member of parliament for Shurugwi South and former Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.

He was expelled from parliament in terms of Section 129 (1) (k) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe after Zanu PF informed the National Assembly that they he was no longer a member of the party. [1]

Personal Details

Born: 19 September 1988.

No other information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Shurugwi South returned to Parliament:

Tapiwanashe Matangaidze of Zanu PF with 11 506 votes or 80.16 percent,

of Zanu PF with 11 506 votes or 80.16 percent, Munyaradzi Mutandavari of MDC-T with 2 515 votes or 17.52 percent,

Manners Muzondiwa of MDC with 332 votes or 2.31 percent.

Total 14 353 votes

He was appointed the Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare in September 2015. [2]

At one time he was the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. [3] His term ended in November 2017 when President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed a new cabinet. List Of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Cabinet Ministers

Events

Threatening Reporter

In October 2014 there were reports that Matangaidze had threatened a reporter who contacted him for a comment concerning allegations that he had deserted his constituency. Matangaidze allegedly became emotional and delivered a harsh response and threats towards the reporter. He is reported to have said,

“Young man, I think you have an agenda with me, someone somewhere is using you. Please don’t be reckless when dealing with politicians you may find yourself in hot soup. I urge you to continue writing about me at your own peril,”[4]

Matangaidze had sued a local paper, Sunday News with a $1,5 million defamation lawsuit in May 2014 for a story that he described as false, malicious and extremely defamatory. [5]

Bar Brawl Over A Lady

There were reports in May 2014 that Matangaidze had been involved in a fight over a Midlands State University sex worker. Matangaidze denied the reports and said that the woman he was with at the time of the incident was his cousin and not his girlfriend. He mentioned that he had been involved in a fight after one of the revellers had fondled her rear. When Matangaidze was escaping from the scene of commotion he hit a man by the name Blessed Mapundu. Matangaidze gave his own version of events that were different to what Mapundu said. [6]



