Latest revision as of 11:54, 6 October 2020
|Tapiwanashe Mutsimba
|Born
|July 23, 1997
|Alma mater
|Midlands State University
|Known for
|Model
Tapiwanshe Mutsimba is a Zimbabwean model, philanthropist, and Development Studies Student with the Midlands State University. Mutsimba has won a number of awards as a model. He has also been recognised for his philanthropy in Zimbabwe.
Philanthropy
In 2019 Mutsimba donated stationery to Henry Murray School of the Deaf. He was awarded the Best Charity Award at the 2019 edition of the Zimbabwe Models Awards in recognition of his efforts to make a difference in the lives of underprivileged members of the community.[1]
In 2020, Mutsimba funded the school fees for primary level students at a rural school in Chivi.
Photos
References
- ↑ Award-Winning Model Raises MSU Flag High, Facebook, Published: 4 Feb 2020, Retrieved: 6 Oct 2020