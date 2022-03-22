|description= Tapson Nganunu Sibanda is a Zimbabwean politician and former teacher. He is a liberation war soldier. Sibanda is an education administrator having served as the Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) national secretary-general.

'''Tapson Nganunu Sibanda''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and former teacher. He is a liberation war soldier. Sibanda is an education administrator having served as the [[Zimbabwe Teachers Association]] (ZIMTA) national secretary-general.

'''Tapson Nganunu Sibanda''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and former teacher. He is a liberation war soldier. Sibanda is an education administrator having served as the [[Zimbabwe Teachers Association]] (ZIMTA) secretary-general.

Tapson Nganunu Sibanda is a Zimbabwean politician and former teacher. He is a liberation war soldier. Sibanda is an education administrator having served as the Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) national secretary-general.

Background

Tapson Nganunu Sibanda was born in Tsholotso in 1964. In an interview, Nganunu Sibanda said he could be a little older than that due to inaccuracies that manifested in the documents during the colonial era.

He grew up in Chefunye communal area. His father was a polygamist who had four wives with over 20 children.[1]

Education & Teaching Career

He went to Chefunye Primary School together with his siblings. Tapson Nganunu Sibanda failed to proceed with his education as the liberation war intensified, forcing the closure of schools. He was in Grade Seven at that time when Chefunye Primary school was closed down by the liberation war guerillas.

After Zimbabwe attained its independence in 1980, Nganunu Sibanda got an education scholarship to finish his education. He was sent to Wanezi Secondary School in Insiza District in Matabeleland South where he completed his secondary education. On completion of secondary education, Sibanda was recruited as a temporary teacher.

From 1985 to 1990, he taught at various secondary schools in Tsholotsho. Some of the schools he taught at include Jimila Secondary, Dinyane Secondary and Tshitatshawa Secondary Schools.

Tapson Nganunu Sibanda enrolled at Gwanda Zintec Teacher's Training College where he trained as a teacher from 1991 to 1994. He was elected president of the Student Representative Council (SRC), In 1994 Nganunu Sibanda was re-elected to the same post. In the same year, Sibanda was elected Secretary for Welfare in the Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) National Executive.

He had the opportunity to meet Christopher Giwa, Enock Chikweche (later named Munyaradzi Gwisai) and Tendai Chikweche who was then National University of Science and Technology (NUST) president and many more who came from different colleges and universities in Zimbabwe.

After graduating with a Diploma in Education, Nganunu Sibanda rejoined service back in Tsholotsho where he was deployed as a qualified teacher in 1995. While serving as a teacher, he joined Zimta in 1995 and rose through the ranks to become Secretary of Lindabanye Branch. He later became the Secretary-General of Zimta in Matabeleland North Province before rising up to become the Provincial Chairman. Sibanda became Secretary-General of ZIMTA, with effect from 25 April 2017.

In April 2021, he resigned from the Public Service after serving the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education for nearly three decades. At the time of his retirement, Tapson Nganunu Sibanda was Head of Mbalibali Primary School and National Secretary General of Zimta[1][2]

When his education was prematurely stopped in 1977, Nganunu Sibanda together with two friends who were also his cousins escaped to Zambia via Botswana in order to join the liberation war.

His cousins failed to endure the long journey and deserted back home in Zimbabwe. One disappeared while they were at Nyele in Bulilima in Plumtree. He escaped and went to his motherland in Bulilima, Plumtree. His older cousin also deserted and returned back to Chefunye Village in Tsholotsho forcing Tapson Nganunu Sibanda to join others they had joined with on the way.

They eventually arrived in Zambia safely and were ushered in refugee camps. Some refugee camps were JZ 1 west of Lusaka and, JZ 2 and JZ3 both in Solwezi near D.R.C. (formerly Zaire).

Apart from instilling discipline, the camp instructors took Nganunu Sibanda and others through rigorous physical exercises. They were taught survival skills preparing us for life during and after the war. Nganunu Sibanda further underwent compulsory daily lessons on the Marxist – Socialist ideology brought by the Commissariat of the Zimbabwe African People's Union (ZAPU).

The Education Programme came through the likes of Matshaka,(former head of J.Z Moyo High in West Nicholson), Mr Matjalaga, (former Member of Parliament for Zvishavane) and post-war cabinet Minister and Mpopoma M.P the late Dr. Sikhanyiso Ndlovu.[1]

Political Career

In 2022, Tapson Nganunu Sibanda was the CCC candidate in the Tsholotsho South Constituency by-election. The Tsholotsho South National Assembly seat fell vacant in August 2021 following the death of Zenzo Sibanda (ZANU-PF) who succumbed to Covid-19.[3]

Looting Allegations

Sibanda was part of the ZIMTA standing committee that was accused of claiming over $2 million in allowances. The National Standing Committee members withdrew $2 108 998.16 from Head Office.

The allowances were withdrawn throughout the 2020 year despite Zimbabwe being under a Covid-19 lockdown from the end of March to August 2020 and schools were closed. The allowances from January to December 2020 were paid to 10 provincial chairpersons, two Vice Presidents, President, Treasurer and other office-bearers. Tapson Nganunu Sibanda got his share of $166 379.61.[4]