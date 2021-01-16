

Tapuwa Alvin Mashingaidze was a Zimbabwean business executive who was the Chief Executive Officer of Chemplex Corporation. He died on 14 January 2021.

Background and Education

Tapiwa Mashingaidze was born on 26 September 1958 at Mutambara Mission Hospital to Vesta and Silas Mashingaidze. He married Chido Constance in 1991 and they have three lpvely daughters, Tsitsi Karen born in 1992, Chido Bertha born in 1993 and Tsungai Vesta born in 1997. He went to Mutambara Mission School for primary and secondary school. He then did his form 5 and 6 at Fletcher High School. He proceeded to do his tertiary education at the University of London where he obtained a degree in Chemical Engineering in 1982. He held a Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Manchester (1985) and in 1999 he was elected a corporate member of the Institute of Chemical Engineers in London. He later obtained an MBA from the University of Zimbabwe which he completed in 2007. Ever learning and growing, Tapuwa completed the Executive Leadership Development Program from GIBS with distinction in 2017.

Career

Upon completing his studies, he returned to Zimbabwe in 1986 and began his career at Triangle Limited. He joined Hunyani and Zimphos along the way as he rose throughout his work. He held several Leadership roles in the industry, eventually being crowned CEO of the Year 2020 at the helm of Chemplex.

While still a student he worked briefly for Shell Petroleum in the UK and in Zimbabwe as an ICT advisor at the Discount Company of Zimbabwe. He did a graduate traineeship at Triangle Limited. He joined Hunyani Pulp & Paper Division as a Projects Engineer and later became the Pulp Plant Manager and also Quality Assurance Manager for a few years before joining ZimPhos in 1989. At ZimPhos he held senior positions of Technical Manager with responsibilities for projects, SHEQ, Production Manager responsible for operations management in 1997 and contributed to excellent performance helping the company survive the economic meltdown era through record breaking exports. He also held the post of Business Development Manager for the Chemplex Group and managed the relocation ofthe Animal & Public Division from ZimPhos.[1]

Death

He died on 14 January 2021 and was buried at Greendale Cemetery on 16 January 2021 in Harare.









References