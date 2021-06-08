Difference between revisions of "Tarina Patel"
Tarina Patel is a South African actress and reality television star well known in Bollywood movies and was part of the cast on season two of Real Housewives of Johannesburg.
Background
Patel was born in Cape Town and raised in Durban. She was raised Hindu. [1]
Education
Tarina Patel went to India to study medicine.
References
- ↑ Sandisiwe Mbhele, Iqbal Sharma’s wife, Tarina Patel is a RHOJ star, The Citizen, Published: June 7, 2021, Retrieved: June 8, 2021