Tarina Patel is a South African actress, model, and reality television star well known in Bollywood movies and was part of the cast on season two of Real Housewives of Johannesburg.

Background

Patel was born in Cape Town and raised in Durban. She was raised Hindu. [1]

Husband

Tarina Patel's husband is Iqbal Sharma. The couple were married in 2009 when Patel was allegedly 17. The Indian-style wedding ceremony was held in Cape Town, South Africa. As a result of their religious faith, the wedding was done following both Hindu and Islamic traditions.[2]

Education

Tarina Patel went to India to study medicine.[1]

Career

She started acting in 2006 when she made an appearance in the film, One Night With The King.[2]

Tarina Patel also made an appearance on Generations: The Legacy in 2015, playing Karishma Sharma, a trophy wife who has become used to the finer things in life.

The storyline followed how Karishma’s life comes crumbling down after her wealthy husband’s empire dramatic downfall, as she attempts to polish her tarnished image. At the time Patel said she joined Generations as a brand because it “surpasses” herself or “any other actor on it”.

As a model, she has worked with numerous fashion brands in South Africa and abroad. Most notably for Burberry in 2010 for a campaign in India and on the cover of Elle magazine in 2013.[1]

Filmography

One Night With The King (2006)