Tariro Chitapi

Tariro Chitapi is a Zimbabwean actress known for portraying the role of Donna in the soapie Wenera.

Background

She was born in Gweru in a family of four but was raised in Masvingo.[1]

Age

Tariro Chitapi was born on December 12, 1991.[1]

Husband

Chitapi is married.[1]

Children

She has a son whom she said played the role of Junior on Wenera.[1]

Education

She attended Vurombo Primary School in Masvingo before enrolling at Serima High School in Gutu and at Pakame High School in Shurugwi. She was a netball player and her dream was to pursue netball professionally, but unfortunately, she did not get a chance to play for community clubs which she had intended to do after finishing her Advanced Level studies. Tariro Chitapi was encouraged to go to university, do a degree, graduate and get a job. She enrolled Midlands State University and wanted to do Environmental and Geography studies, but ended up doing Film and Theatre Arts that she never dreamt of doing.[1]

Acting Career

Wenera

After graduating, Tariro Chitapi did interviews at Patsime Trust, Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust and Talent of Steel, who were producing the soap opera Wenera. She got the job at Talent of Steel as an assistant editor.

As an assistant editor, Chitapi did the editing for a few weeks before she was asked to audition for the character of Donna. A few girls came for auditions and they failed. The producers asked Chitapi if she wanted to try it and she passed the auditions. Chitapi played the Donna character for more than nine seasons.[1]

Thandie's Diary

Tariro Chitapi also featured in a movie called Thandie’s Diary that revolves around women abuse which was written and directed by Eddie Ndhlovu. The movie has screened on different platforms including at the Nepal African Film Festival in March 2021 as an official selection.

Chitapi played the main character Thandie in the movie.[1]