Tariro Gezi

Tariro Gezi is a Zimbabwean YouTube makeup artist and video vixen.

Background

Children

Tariro Gezi has a daughter named Matie.

Career

In July 2021, she featured in Jah Prayzah's official video for the song Murder off his album Gwara.

Pictures

  • Tariro Gezi with Jah Prayzah

  • Tariro Gezi posing

Videos

GRWM FOR CHURCH
I did my sister's full makeup in 15minutes!!!
