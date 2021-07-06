|description= Tariro Gezi is a Zimbabwean YouTube makeup artist and video vixen.

Tariro Gezi

Background

Children

Tariro Gezi has a daughter named Matie.

Career

In July 2021, she featured in Jah Prayzah's official video for the song Murder off his album Gwara.

Pictures

Tariro Gezi with Jah Prayzah

Tariro Gezi posing

Videos

Glueless wig install

GRWM FOR CHURCH