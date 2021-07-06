Difference between revisions of "Tariro Gezi"
Glueless wig install
Glueless wig install
GRWM FOR CHURCH
GRWM FOR CHURCH
Revision as of 07:45, 6 July 2021
Tariro Gezi is a Zimbabwean YouTube makeup artist and video vixen.
Background
Children
Tariro Gezi has a daughter named Matie.
Career
In July 2021, she featured in Jah Prayzah's official video for the song Murder off his album Gwara.