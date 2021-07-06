Pindula

[[File:Tariro Gezi.jpg|thumb|Tariro Gezi]]'''Tariro Gezi''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] YouTube makeup artist and video vixen.
Tariro Gezi
Tariro Gezi.jpg
Born (1995-10-15) October 15, 1995 (age 25)
Known forBeing a YouTuber

Tariro Gezi is a Zimbabwean YouTube makeup artist and model.

Background

She has two older sisters, one brother and one younger sister. Her grandmother died on 29 December 2019.[1]

Age

15 October 1995.[1]

Children

Tariro Gezi has a daughter named Hannah Matiwonaishe.

Career

In July 2021, she featured in Jah Prayzah's official video for the song Murder off his album Gwara.

Pictures

  • Tariro Gezi with Jah Prayzah

  • Tariro Gezi posing

Videos

Glueless wig install
GRWM FOR CHURCH
I did my sister's full makeup in 15minutes!!!

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 GET TO KNOW ME|QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS, YouTube, Published: July 22, 2020, Retrieved: July 6, 2021
