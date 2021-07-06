{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jjMHB-4ATbE||| I did my sister's full makeup in 15minutes!!!|}}

15 October 1995.<ref name="YT">[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ibLdRQX70dg GET TO KNOW ME|QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS], ''YouTube'', Published: July 22, 2020, Retrieved: July 6, 2021</ref>

She has two older sisters, one brother and one younger sister. Her grandmother died on 29 December 2019.<ref name="YT"/>

'''Tariro Gezi''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] YouTube makeup artist and model .

Tariro Gezi is a Zimbabwean YouTube makeup artist and model.

Background

She has two older sisters, one brother and one younger sister. Her grandmother died on 29 December 2019.[1]

Age

15 October 1995.[1]

Children

Tariro Gezi has a daughter named Hannah Matiwonaishe.

Career

In July 2021, she featured in Jah Prayzah's official video for the song Murder off his album Gwara.

Tariro Gezi with Jah Prayzah

Tariro Gezi posing

Glueless wig install

GRWM FOR CHURCH

I did my sister's full makeup in 15minutes!!!