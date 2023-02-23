In July 2021, she featured in [[Jah Prayzah]]'s official video for the song ''Murder'' off his album ''Gwara''.

Tariro Gezi is the "officer" that gives Jah Prayzah "the look" in the video for "Murder" off the album "Gwara". <ref name = " Tariro Gezi is the "officer" "> [https://www.facebook.com/WeArePindula/posts/tariro-gezi-is-the-officer-that-gives-jah-prayzah-the-look-in-the-video-for-murd/3099924376902022/ Tariro Gezi is the "officer"], Facebook, Published: 2022, Retrieved: 23 February 2023''</ref>

15 October 1995.<ref name="YT">[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ibLdRQX70dg GET TO KNOW ME|QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS], '' YouTube ' ', Published: July 22, 2020, Retrieved: July 6, 2021</ref>

She has two older sisters , one brother and one younger sister . Her grandmother died on 29 December 2019.<ref name="YT"/>

Tariro Gezi is a Zimbabwean YouTube makeup artist and model.

Personal Details

Born: 15 October 1995. .[1]

Siblings: She has two older sisters, one brother and one younger sister. Her grandmother died on 29 December 2019. [1]

Children: Daughter named Hannah Matiwonaishe.



School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2015 to 2016 - Senior Sales Representative at Edgars Stores, Zimbabwe.

2022 - NRTV Zim, Marketing Executive.



In July 2021, she featured in Jah Prayzah's official video for the song Murder off his album Gwara.

Tariro Gezi is the "officer" that gives Jah Prayzah "the look" in the video for "Murder" off the album "Gwara". [2]

Events

