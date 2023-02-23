Difference between revisions of "Tariro Gezi"
'''Tariro Gezi''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] YouTube makeup artist and model.
'''Tariro Gezi''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] YouTube makeup artist and model.
<gallery>
<gallery>
Tariro Gezi with Jah Prayzah.jpg|Tariro Gezi with Jah Prayzah
Tariro Gezi with Jah Prayzah.jpg|Tariro Gezi with Jah Prayzah
</gallery>
</gallery>
==Videos==
==Videos==
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yAJug5gz_vg||| Glueless wig install|}}
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yAJug5gz_vg||| Glueless wig install|}}
Latest revision as of 12:01, 23 February 2023
|Tariro Gezi
|Born
|October 15, 1995
|Known for
|Being a YouTuber
Tariro Gezi is a Zimbabwean YouTube makeup artist and model.
Personal Details
Born: 15 October 1995. .[1]
Siblings: She has two older sisters, one brother and one younger sister. Her grandmother died on 29 December 2019. [1]
Children: Daughter named Hannah Matiwonaishe.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2015 to 2016 - Senior Sales Representative at Edgars Stores, Zimbabwe.
2022 - NRTV Zim, Marketing Executive.
In July 2021, she featured in Jah Prayzah's official video for the song Murder off his album Gwara.
Tariro Gezi is the "officer" that gives Jah Prayzah "the look" in the video for "Murder" off the album "Gwara". [2]
Events
Pictures
Videos
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 GET TO KNOW ME|QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS, YouTube, Published: July 22, 2020, Retrieved: July 6, 2021
- ↑ Tariro Gezi is the "officer", Facebook, Published: 2022, Retrieved: 23 February 2023