'''Tariro Gezi''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] YouTube makeup artist and model.
 
==Background==
==Personal Details==
'''Born:''' '''15 October 1995'''. .<ref name="YT">[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ibLdRQX70dg GET TO KNOW ME|QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS], ''YouTube'', Published: July 22, 2020, Retrieved: July 6, 2021</ref><br/>
'''Siblings:''' She has two older sisters, one brother and one younger sister. Her grandmother died on '''29 December 2019'''. <ref name="YT"/> <br/>
'''Children:''' Daughter named Hannah Matiwonaishe. <br/>
  
==School / Education==
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.  
  
==Service / Career==
'''2015 to 2016''' - Senior Sales Representative at [[Edgars Stores]], Zimbabwe. <br/>
'''2022''' - NRTV Zim, Marketing Executive. <br/>
  
In '''July 2021''', she featured in [[Jah Prayzah]]'s official video for the song ''Murder'' off his album ''Gwara''. <br/>
 
Tariro Gezi is the "officer" that gives Jah Prayzah "the look" in the video for "Murder" off the album "Gwara". <ref name=" Tariro Gezi is the "officer" "> [https://www.facebook.com/WeArePindula/posts/tariro-gezi-is-the-officer-that-gives-jah-prayzah-the-look-in-the-video-for-murd/3099924376902022/  Tariro Gezi is the "officer"], Facebook, Published: 2022, Retrieved: 23 February 2023''</ref>
==Pictures==
 
  
==Events==
===Pictures===
 
Tariro Gezi with Jah Prayzah.jpg|Tariro Gezi with Jah Prayzah
 
</gallery>
 
==Videos==
===Videos===
  
 
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yAJug5gz_vg||| Glueless wig install|}}
 
Tariro Gezi
|title= Tariro Gezi
 
Tariro Gezi, Tariro Gezi Jah Prayzah, Tariro Gezi Children, Tariro Gezi Pictures, Tariro Gezi Videos
Jah Prayzah, Makeup artist, Tariro Gezi Pictures, Tariro Gezi Videos
 
Tariro Gezi.jpg
 
[[Category:Models]]
 
Tariro Gezi
Tariro Gezi.jpg
Born (1995-10-15) October 15, 1995 (age 27)
Known forBeing a YouTuber

Tariro Gezi is a Zimbabwean YouTube makeup artist and model.

Personal Details

Born: 15 October 1995. .[1]
Siblings: She has two older sisters, one brother and one younger sister. Her grandmother died on 29 December 2019. [1]
Children: Daughter named Hannah Matiwonaishe.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2015 to 2016 - Senior Sales Representative at Edgars Stores, Zimbabwe.
2022 - NRTV Zim, Marketing Executive.

In July 2021, she featured in Jah Prayzah's official video for the song Murder off his album Gwara.
Tariro Gezi is the "officer" that gives Jah Prayzah "the look" in the video for "Murder" off the album "Gwara". [2]

Events

Pictures

  • Tariro Gezi with Jah Prayzah

  • Tariro Gezi posing

Videos

Glueless wig install
GRWM FOR CHURCH
I did my sister's full makeup in 15minutes!!!

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 GET TO KNOW ME|QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS, YouTube, Published: July 22, 2020, Retrieved: July 6, 2021
  2. Tariro Gezi is the "officer", Facebook, Published: 2022, Retrieved: 23 February 2023
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Tariro_Gezi&oldid=123235"