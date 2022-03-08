In July 2018, Tariro Mandaza was elected to Ward 17 Guruve RDC, for Zanu PF with 862 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 17 Guruve RDC with 862 votes, beating Michael Mugona of MDC Alliance with 26 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]