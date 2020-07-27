Difference between revisions of "Tariro Mupfumira"
Tariro Mupfumira is the son of former Minister Prisca Mupfumira.

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Tariro J. Mupfumira was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.
Tariro Mupfumira is the son of former Minister Prisca Mupfumira.
Farm Mechanisation Scheme
In July 2020, Tariro J. Mupfumira was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.
The data is analysed by recipients origin:.
- Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.
Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.
- Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
- Masvingo US$26,4 million,
- Manicaland US$18 million
- Midlands US$14 million.
Tariro J. Mupfumira is listed under the thematic group “Politically Exposed Persons”. He is listed twice - US$112,581.00 (Mash West) and US$59,499 (Masvingo) for a total of US$172,080.00. This double-dipping in different provinces is a fairly common feature on the list.
