Tariro neGitare (loosely translated, Tariro and the guitar) is a guitarist, singer and songwriter based in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe who plays afro-soul music.[1]

Background

Tariro was born on the 6th of September 1985[1] to Wilfred and Maria Chaniwa. She is the fourth born child in a family of three boys and two girls.[2]

Education

Tariro attended St John's High School in Harare for her secondary education. She obtained a diploma in Personnel Management with the Institute of Personnel Management Zimbabwe (IPMZ) before graduating with a Bsc (Hons) in Sociology and Gender studies from the Women’s University in Africa

Music career

Born and bred in Zimbabwe, she started playing the guitar at the age of 13 at St. John’s High school, where she was taught by a German Sr. Elizabeth Wedeking. She played regularly at church as well as at school. A friend of hers, Charmaine Chitate, invited her to a Sistaz Open Mic event held at the Book Cafe, by Pamberi Trust under the FLAME project.[1] It was at this platform that she linked up with Edith weUtonga (then called Edith and So What?!) and became the guitarist for the band. She continued to gain experience and played for other artists including Diana Samkange.[1]

Tariro has shared the stage with Zimbabwean artists such as Oliver Mtukudzi, Stella Chiweshe, Jah Prayzah, Victor Kunonga, and has even warmed up the stage for South African acapella group Ladysmith Black Mambazo at the Spring Strings Festival. She has also collaborated with German bands Favo and Jamaram, of which she has toured Germany in 2013 with the latter.[1]

Tariro is passionate about the arts and has created a platform for other solo artists called the Wildfire Acoustic Night, a music and poetry event that has been running for the past 2 years through a partnership between her company Wildfire Events and the Zimbabwe German Society. This event has groomed and exposed different artists and continues to be Harare’s premiere entertainment event. Running parallel to the Acoustic Night are the Business of Art workshops that promote artists to monetize their passion by operating their art like a business so as to gain maximum profits.[1] Tariro neGitare, her self-titled album is a celebration of every experience that she has gone through to date, and how each experience has made her the young, vibrant woman she is today.[1]

Achievements

Tariro represented Zimbabwe for many Girl Guide events some of which were held in Ghana and the United Kingdom. She also won the Baden Powell Award which is the highest award for outstanding performance in girl guiding.





Videos

Uripi

Ndisiyei Ndakadaro

Mawara

Tariro featuring on Oliver Mtukudzi's Song

Live Performance for a song "Zuva nezuva"

Chipo Changu

|}







