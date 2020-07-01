Difference between revisions of "Tarisai Mazarura"

In July 2018, Tarisai Mazarura was elected to Ward 4 Norton Town Council, for MDC-Alliance, with 1198 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 4 Norton Town Council with 1198 votes, beating Letwinner Nyagano, independent with 700 votes, Jethro Tarusikirwa of Zanu-PF with 346 votes, Vimbai Muguza, independent with 110 votes and Tasaranago Hlamba of ZIPP with 47 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

