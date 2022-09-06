|
|
|Line 81:
|Line 81:
|
}}
|
}}
|
|
|−
'''Tasara Hungwe''' is a
[[Zimbabwean]] businessperson and politician. As a politician, Hungwe is a member of [[Zanu -PF]]. In 2022, he was the Zanu -PF candidate for Mberengwa South Constituency in the by-election held in March 2022. |+
'''Tasara Hungwe''' is a businessperson and politician. As a politician, Hungweis a member of [[Zanu PF]]. In 2022, he was the Zanu PF candidate for MberengwaSouth Constituency in the by-election held in March 2022.
|
|
|−
==
Political Career== |+
==Career==
|
|+
|
|
|−
In December 2021, Hungwe was elevated into the Zanu PF [[Midlands]] provincial executive structures. |+
, Hungwe the Zanu PF .
|
|
|−
On 21 January 2022, Tasara Hungwe won the Zanu PF primary elections in the Mberengwa South constituency. Hungwe contested against four other aspirants, Samson Ncube , Twoboy Shoko , Lackson Shoko, and Sibonginkosi Mpofu. |+
Hungwe, Samson Ncube Twoboy Shoko .
|
|
|−
Hungwe polled 4 066 votes, followed by Samson Ncube who polled 2180. Twoboy Shoko came third after polling 1 358. The total vote cast was 7 841 with 86 spoiled votes. |+
who . ..
|
|
|−
Mberengwa South fell vacant after the death of [[ Alum Mpofu]] who succumbed to kidney failure in March 2021.<ref name="OP">Aleck Murimigwa, [ https://openparly.com/index.php/2022/01/22/electionszw-tasara-hungwe-wins-zanu-pf-mberengwa-south-primaries/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=electionszw-tasara-hungwe-wins-zanu-pf-mberengwa-south-primaries #ElectionsZW: Tasara Hungwe wins Zanu PF Mberengwa South primaries] , ' 'OpenParly'', Published: January 22, 2022, Retrieved: March 22, 2022</ref> |+
the [[]] to [:
|
|+
Tasara HungweZanu PF
|
|+
] '
|
|
|−
==Philanthropy==
|+
|
|+
==Philanthropy
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
==
|
|
|−
In May 2021, Hungwe was one of two businessmen approached by Mberengwa Rural District Council (MRDC) for fuel and other forms of support in the rehabilitation of the 32km Zvomukonde-Ngungumbane Road in Mberengwa. Tasara Hungwe was approached together with Dr Cummings Hove.<ref name="TS">[https://www.sundaymail.co.zw/mberengwa-road-gets-facelift Mberengwa road gets facelift], ''The Chronicle'', Published: May 9, 2021, Retrieved: March 22, 2022</ref> |
|
|
|
==References==
|
==References==
|Line 101:
|Line 107:
|
|
|
{{#seo:
|
{{#seo:
|−
|title= Tasara Hungwe
Biography: Political Career, Philanthropy -Pindula, Local Knowledge |+
|title= Tasara Hungwe
|
|title_mode=replace
|
|title_mode=replace
|
|keywords= Tasara Hungwe, Tasara Hungwe Biography, Tasara Hungwe Zanu-PF, Tasara Hungwe Mberengwa South
|
|keywords= Tasara Hungwe, Tasara Hungwe Biography, Tasara Hungwe Zanu-PF, Tasara Hungwe Mberengwa South
|Line 109:
|Line 115:
|
}}
|
}}
|
|
|−
[[Category:
Zanu-PF Politicians]] |+
[[Category:Politicians]]
|Tasara Hungwe
|Known for
|Being a politician
|Political party
|Zanu-PF
Tasara Hungwe is a businessperson and politician. As a politician, Hungwe is a member of Zanu PF. In 2022, he was the Zanu PF candidate for Mberengwa South Constituency in the by-election held in March 2022.
Service/Career
In December 2021, Hungwe was elevated into the Zanu PF Midlands provincial executive structures.
On 21 January 2022, Tasara Hungwe won the Zanu PF primary elections in the Mberengwa South constituency. Hungwe contested against four other aspirants, Samson Ncube, Twoboy Shoko, Lackson Shoko, and Sibonginkosi Mpofu.
Hungwe polled 4 066 votes, followed by Samson Ncube who polled 2180. Twoboy Shoko came third after polling 1 358. The total vote cast was 7 841 with 86 spoiled votes.
Mberengwa South fell vacant after the death of Alum Mpofu who succumbed to kidney failure in March 2021. [1]
In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Mberengwa South returned to Parliament:
- Tasara Hungwe of Zanu PF with 7 935 votes,
- Davies Shoko of Citizens' Coalition for Change with 1 425 votes.
Events
Philanthropy
In May 2021, Hungwe was one of two businessmen approached by Mberengwa Rural District Council (MRDC) for fuel and other forms of support in the rehabilitation of the 32km Zvomukonde-Ngungumbane Road in Mberengwa. Tasara Hungwe was approached together with Dr Cummings Hove. [2]
Further Reading
References
- ↑ Aleck Murimigwa, #ElectionsZW: Tasara Hungwe wins Zanu PF Mberengwa South primaries, OpenParly, Published: January 22, 2022, Retrieved: March 22, 2022
- ↑ Mberengwa road gets facelift, The Chronicle, Published: May 9, 2021, Retrieved: March 22, 2022