In '''May 2021''', '''Hungwe''' was one of two businessmen approached by Mberengwa Rural District Council (MRDC) for fuel and other forms of support in the rehabilitation of the 32km Zvomukonde-Ngungumbane Road in [[Mberengwa]]. '''Tasara Hungwe''' was approached together with Dr Cummings Hove. <ref name="TS">[https://www.sundaymail.co.zw/mberengwa-road-gets-facelift Mberengwa road gets facelift], ''The Chronicle'', Published: May 9, 2021, Retrieved: March 22, 2022</ref>

'''Tasara Hungwe''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] businessperson and politician. As a politician, Hungwe is a member of [[Zanu - PF]]. In 2022, he was the Zanu - PF candidate for Mberengwa South Constituency in the by-election held in March 2022.

Service/Career

In December 2021, Hungwe was elevated into the Zanu PF Midlands provincial executive structures.

On 21 January 2022, Tasara Hungwe won the Zanu PF primary elections in the Mberengwa South constituency. Hungwe contested against four other aspirants, Samson Ncube, Twoboy Shoko, Lackson Shoko, and Sibonginkosi Mpofu.

Hungwe polled 4 066 votes, followed by Samson Ncube who polled 2180. Twoboy Shoko came third after polling 1 358. The total vote cast was 7 841 with 86 spoiled votes.

Mberengwa South fell vacant after the death of Alum Mpofu who succumbed to kidney failure in March 2021. [1]

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Mberengwa South returned to Parliament:

Tasara Hungwe of Zanu PF with 7 935 votes,

of Zanu PF with 7 935 votes, Davies Shoko of Citizens' Coalition for Change with 1 425 votes.

Events

Philanthropy

In May 2021, Hungwe was one of two businessmen approached by Mberengwa Rural District Council (MRDC) for fuel and other forms of support in the rehabilitation of the 32km Zvomukonde-Ngungumbane Road in Mberengwa. Tasara Hungwe was approached together with Dr Cummings Hove. [2]

