Difference between revisions of "Tasha"



Tasha born Tashamiswa Zoe Musarurwa is Zimbabwean Hip Hop artist born in the united kingdom, she has collaborated with great artists like Nutty O, Hillzy, Zino D and Nani,Nickbone, Beatsmith, Uche Buzzz, Guspy Warrior.

Tasha has become a growing sensation in the Southern Region on Africa due to her rich and explicit lyrics and her daunting persona. Some call her the young Fela Kuti of Rap.

Background

I was born on the 2nd of May 1999 in Greenwich England.

Education

Tasha attended her primary school at Heritage Primary school from 2005 to 2011, she then went on to enroll at Chisipite senior school for her form 1 in 2012 , from 2013 to 2015 she did her form 3 to form 4 at Speciss College high school.

She holds a Diploma in health and skincare from Camelot international school of health and skincare. Tasha enrolled at the college of music in 2019 to pursue audio engineering and ethnomusicology

Music career

Her mum claims she started spitting rap verses since she was only 2 years old.

Tasha,s first song was titled crew and produced by amvis it aired on ZiFM Stereo in June of 2018. Followed by the one with the Nutty O collaboration titled pon me which still remains a hit on nightlife scenes in Harare. She dropped her on the 4th of December 2018 and managed to land herself a nomination for best female at the sun hip hop awards

