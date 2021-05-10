A Zimbabwean publication reported that Masinire was en route to Dubai. The publication further reported that Tashinga Masinire allegedly left for South Africa via the [[Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport]] where security details could have apprehended him. He was however not apprehended because officials manning the international airport were working in cahoots with him.<ref name="ZMP"/>

23 pieces of gold were allegedly found on Masanire's luggage and it was established that he had not declared his goods and neither did he have a permit to transport the mineral.<ref name="TH">Thupeyo Muleya, [https://www.herald.co.zw/r11-sa-gold-smuggling-saga-zim-man-gets-r100k-bail/ R11 SA gold smuggling saga: Zim man gets R100k bail], ''The Herald'', Published: May 10, 2021, Retrieved: May 10, 2021</ref>

At the time of his arrest on 10 May 2021, Masinire was 33 years old.<ref name="ZMP">Nicholas Gochai, [https://zimmorningpost.com/gold-heist-civil-aviation-authority-of-zimbabwe-officials-working-in-cahoots-with-smugglers/ Gold heist: Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe officials working in cahoots with smugglers], ''Zim Morning Post'', Published: May 10, 2021, Retrieved: May 10, 2021</ref>

He was ordered not to leave South Africa and to report to the nearest SAPS police stations three times per week .

Masinire who was arrested on 8 May 2021, appeared in a Kempton Park Regional Court, in Gauteng province on 10 May 2021 and was granted R100 000 bail. He was facing charges of contravening the Customs Act 91 of 1964 and Precious Metals Act 37 of 2005. Masanire was remanded to July 1 2021 for trial.

Tashinga Nyasha Masinire is a Zimbabwean who was arrested in South Africa while smuggling gold worth R11 million.

He was ordered not to leave South Africa and to report to the nearest SAPS police stations three times per week.

Background

Age

Gold Smuggling Arrest

Tashinga Nyasha Masinire was arrested by the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team on 8 May 2021 in the afternoon soon after landing at OR Tambo International Airport.

Upon his arrival at OR Tambo, Masanire was requested to scan his luggage at the international arrivals Customs section of the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

23 pieces of gold were allegedly found on Masanire's luggage and it was established that he had not declared his goods and neither did he have a permit to transport the mineral.[2]

