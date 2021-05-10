Rushwaya had not answered questions left for her, but one of her associates said: “He’s not her driver. He has an employer, keep digging.”<ref name="ZL">SIPHO MABUZA, [https://www.zimlive.com/2021/05/10/r11-million-zimbabwean-gold-smuggler-granted-bail-by-south-african-court/ R11 million Zimbabwean gold smuggler granted bail by South African court], ''ZimLive'', Published: May 10, 2021, Retrieved: May 10, 2021</ref>

Another publication, [[ZimLive]] reported that its sources had said Masinire once worked as a driver for Rushwaya, “but quit almost a year ago.”

Coincedentally, Rushwaya was arrested on 26 October 2020 at [[Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport]] in [[Harare]] trying to smuggle 6,09kg of gold worth US$330 000 to Dubai.<ref name="TNH">[https://twitter.com/NewsHawksLive/status/1391715233811640322 TheNewsHawks], ''Twitter'', Published: May 10, 2021, Retrieved: May 10, 2021</ref>

Coincedentally, Rushwaya was arrested on 26 October 2020 at [[Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport]] in [[Harare]] trying to smuggle 6,09kg of gold worth US$330 000 to Dubai.<ref name="TNH">[https://twitter.com/NewsHawksLive/status/1391715233811640322 TheNewsHawks], ''Twitter'', Published: May 10, 2021, Retrieved: May 10, 2021</ref>

Tashinga Nyasha Masinire

Tashinga Nyasha Masinire is a Zimbabwean who was arrested in South Africa while smuggling gold worth R11 million.

Masinire who was arrested on 8 May 2021, appeared in a Kempton Park Regional Court, in Gauteng province on 10 May 2021 and was granted R100 000 bail. He was facing charges of contravening the Customs Act 91 of 1964 and Precious Metals Act 37 of 2005. Masanire was remanded to July 1 2021 for trial.

He was ordered not to leave South Africa and to report to the nearest SAPS police stations three times per week.

Background

Age

At the time of his arrest on 10 May 2021, Masinire was 33 years old.[1]

Zimbabwean publication, The News Hawks reported that Masinire is Zimbabwe Miners Federation President Henrietta Rushwaya's aide and driver.

Sources told the publication that Masinire is Rushwaya's most trusted aide and driver who ran all her important errands. He used to travel with her everywhere, including when she was campaigning to be the Zimbabwe Miners Federation president.

Coincedentally, Rushwaya was arrested on 26 October 2020 at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare trying to smuggle 6,09kg of gold worth US$330 000 to Dubai.[2]

Another publication, ZimLive reported that its sources had said Masinire once worked as a driver for Rushwaya, “but quit almost a year ago.”

Rushwaya had not answered questions left for her, but one of her associates said: “He’s not her driver. He has an employer, keep digging.”[3]

Gold Smuggling Arrest

Tashinga Nyasha Masinire was arrested by the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team on 8 May 2021 in the afternoon soon after landing at OR Tambo International Airport.

Upon his arrival at OR Tambo, Masanire was requested to scan his luggage at the international arrivals Customs section of the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

23 pieces of gold were allegedly found on Masanire's luggage and it was established that he had not declared his goods and neither did he have a permit to transport the mineral.[4]

A Zimbabwean publication reported that Masinire was en route to Dubai. The publication further reported that Tashinga Masinire allegedly left for South Africa via the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport where security details could have apprehended him. He was however not apprehended because officials manning the international airport were working in cahoots with him.[1]